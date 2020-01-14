Raleigh County Commission accepted and approved the West Virginia Cannabis Law to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate in Raleigh County during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
There were no speakers for or against the proposed acceptance, and the entire meeting lasted under five minutes.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and Commissioners Linda Epling and Ron Hedrick were present. All voted in favor.
Tolliver reassured residents that the ordinance does not allow recreational use of marijuana or smoking of marijuana.
"The main thing, and Lord have mercy, (people say) 'You mean I can't go in there and buy some and smoke pot?'" Tolliver said after the meeting. "It's crazy.
"There is nothing in the state of West Virginia more heavily regulated than this."
Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller explained that, under state law passed in 2017 and later amended, growers, processors and dispensers in the state may apply for state permits until Feb. 18.
Under state code, both county commissions and county public health departments must give approval for marijuana businesses to operate in the county.
The Tuesday vote allows processors, growers and dispensaries who are applying for permits in West Virginia to operate in Raleigh County.
"What were doing is, we're just authorizing and reaffirming that allowances of these businesses will occur in Raleigh County.
"We will now be recognized by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources that Raleigh County is a county that has gone on record and allowed these businesses to operate in Raleigh County."
Miller said the approval is about job creation.
"It's an opportunity for growth and businesses to operate here, and laboratories from Raleigh County to test and process," he explained. "It's about jo creation and job growth.
"There has been interest in Raleigh County."
He added that the cannabis will be in oil, vapor or topical cream form.