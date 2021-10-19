The Public Service Commission has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service.
West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties. It also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County.
The commission will hold public comment hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, and on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Public Service Commission Office, 201 Brooks St. in Charleston. Masks are encouraged.
The evidentiary hearing for these cases will be Nov. 3-5, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.
People may also express their thoughts to the commission in writing by mailing to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, or online through the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on “Submit A Comment” in the left column and following the directions provided.