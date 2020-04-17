CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is streamlining its procedures to continue serving the public. The intention of the Commission is to process cases even though the ability to conduct onsite investigations, onsite audits and hearings has been severely curtailed by travel restrictions, location closures and restrictions of the sizes of public gatherings.
All public utilities and parties to Commission cases are to follow these directives immediately.
— Filings of 30 pages or less should be filed in formal cases via email. The filing should be in Adobe PDF compatible format, if available. Otherwise submissions should be in Microsoft Word (Word 97-2003 Document format). All emailed filings must be sent to caseinfo@psc.state.wv.us
— Filings over 30 pages should be sent by U.S. Postal Service or other commercial courier service, whenever possible.
— West Virginia Public Service Commission