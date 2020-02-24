There are economic projections based on past performance, sector trends, public policy and anticipation borne of experience in working the numbers. And then there are revenue collections – cold hard facts with dollar signs and state services attached.
When John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University in Morgantown, presented his New River Gorge Area Economic Outlook report to the movers and shakers in late October, he told those assembled at Black Knight County Club that he had reason for optimism.
At that time, the total state budget had already fallen short of projections by $50 million. Coal and gas severance tax collections for the first three months of the fiscal year were running 26 percent below estimates and, year over year, were down 39 percent – or $26 million less than expected.
Nerves were rattled in Charleston. The Justice administration was preparing to ask department heads at state agencies to prepare a $100 million haircut from the general revenue budget and to start planning a 4.6 percent trim for the following year.
The governor’s promised “rocketship ride” seemed to be flying on fumes.
Nonetheless, just a week earlier, Deskins – a bean counter’s bean counter – brought along economic charts and graphs for a four-county region in southern West Virginia that pointed to, if not to clear sailing, some partly sunny days ahead.
“We still have reason to be positive,” he told a ballroom full of civic, business and political leaders.
Deskins said his five-year forecast for the economy in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties was defined by uncertainty but that it should continue a two-year record of recovery from a lengthy and deep recession that preceded the recent uptick.
He pointed to growth in coal production and activity in pipeline construction as the main drivers of employment gains in the region and across the state.
Since then, state revenues have made a bit of a comeback. But it has been an uneven performance month to month. Entering February, with a timely $20 million boost from revenues held by state Treasurer John Perdue, the budget stands $20 million behind estimates.
Earlier this month, the Justice administration revised revenue estimates downward by $16.5 million – $6 million in January, $10.5 million in April – for the balance of the fiscal year which ends June 30.
The administration says there are no plans – just yet – for budget cuts.
What is driving or slowing the budget this year? Year-to-date corporate tax collections are strong – 43 percent ahead of expectations, coming in at $33 million above estimates.
On the flip side, personal income tax collections are $36 million behind projections. Blame the loss of about 4,000 natural gas pipeline construction jobs with projects bound up in court challenges.
Sales tax collections are hitting their mark, and just shy of two percent above last year’s numbers. They were three percent higher in January 2019.
The slowdown in the energy sector continued into the new year with severance tax collections now about $40 million behind estimates for the year.
In Beckley, Deskins began his talk not about the current month-to-month tax revenue collections by the state, but about longer-term projections. And he did so on upbeat notes. His published forecast predicted the New River Gorge Area would “continue its recovery from a lengthy and deep recession” from earlier this decade.
Predicting slow and steady rates of job gains, Deskins pointed to an addition of 1,500 jobs over the past two years, growth in the area’s gross domestic product and increased tax revenues.
Employment has recorded steady increases since 2017. Deskins called the unemployment rate, just under 5.0 percent for the region “abnormally low.”
While calling for a diversification of the local economy through entrepreneurialism, he noted an overreliance on the coal industry, and said its gains in the past couple of years were because of shipments to foreign markets – which are not always reliable and almost always volatile.
Per capita personal income has increased 13 percent since 2013 with nearly all of the gains realized over the past two years, according to Deskins’ written report.
Looking ahead, Deskins expects employment to increase annually at less-than-robust rates of 0.1 to 0.2 percent. He also projects professional and business services to post the fastest rates of job growth over the next five years with forecast gains of nearly 1.6 percent per year.
Education and health care, which constitute 19 percent of the regional economy, along with the public sector and tourism-related businesses, are forecast to record growth that will surpass the overall regional average.
Per capita personal income is expected to rise at an annual average rate of 1.5 to 1.6 percent over the next five years, according to Deskins’ calculations. And with an aging population, government transfer payments – including welfare, financial aid and Social Security – will account for a growing share of regional income.
The rapid growth of federal payments from Washington, D.C., to West Virginia, with the state growing “more and more dependent” on those monies, “does not bode well” for the state, Deskins said.
The noted ecponomist also pointed to other persistent problems, especially with the workforce and the dominating influence of the coal industry.
He zeroed in on the 54 percent workforce participation rate in West Virginia, the lowest of all states in the United States.
“There is no way we can achieve economic outcomes that we hope for if we can’t be on par with the rest of the nation” on workforce participation, Deskins warned.
Additionally, the region trails both state and national rates in educational attainment and the state leads the nation in the rate of drug-related deaths. Also, West Virginia has the highest rates for disability and smoking.
When business and industry leaders go looking for a place to settle, Deskins said, they are looking for a labor force that is educated, skilled, healthy and drug-free – categories that in the New River Gorge region leave less than a favorable impression.