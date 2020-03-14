Dave Bostic and Clay Elkins — business partners and co-owners of White Sulphur’s newest barbecue restaurant, Road Hog’s Barbeque — have combined their culinary knowledge, craft beer expertise and wit to make what they hope will be the next step in a long journey of recovery.
According to West Virginia native Dave Bostic, when he brought his family back to Greenbrier County after having moved away, he couldn’t help but notice that White Sulphur Springs needed help.
“When I moved back, I started a few businesses here and then started a few more and what I kept noticing was that attention hadn’t been paid to White Sulphur Springs in a very long time.”
The former Greenbrier employee referred to the 2016 floods that devastated much of Greenbrier County, saying that the floods were disastrous in many ways, but were also a blessing because they gave people the opportunity to really see the area and notice the unique, supportive community of people who reside there.
Bostic was never acquainted with Elkins, the director of food and beverage at the Greenbrier Sporting Club, during his employment with the resort. The two met later when one of Bostic’s businesses started servicing the Greenbrier Sporting Club through catering events and other activities.
“Clay and I worked together but as a team for a long time,” Bostic said, sharing that they have now been friends for nearly five years.
“It was like Tinder,” Elkins said, laughing as he was thinking of their meeting. “We swiped right and that was it.
“It’s funny,” he continued. “Dave was working on the barbecue idea on one front and I was working on it on the other, so we just decided to join forces.”
“We looked at what we had and said, ‘How can we be a part of getting town moving forward?’” Bostic chimed in.
“We started looking at the things that were already here and we knew we wanted something different and original. The idea was to create a place where the people of the area could come find the support of the community that was already here. So, we purchased the Main Street block and got to work.”
Included in their purchase of the entire Main Street block was the 1952 Bone’s Diner — a family-operated diner that had been in business nearly 30 years before its closure.
“That diner had and has a lot of history,” said Bostic. “My family would have killed me if I had changed too much of it. We kept the face of the diner, but we gutted it and gave it some new character. We are all food and beverage people here and we really wanted to give people a reason to turn left when they get out of The Greenbrier or to get off our exit on the interstate and give us a visit.”
When asked why they chose barbecue as their culinary niche, Elkins quickly answered:
“Who doesn’t love barbecue?”
“We both knew the area hadn’t had a good barbecue place in a couple years and every good town needs one of those. I heard someone say the other day that you know your town has made it big when you have a barbecue place and a brewery. We are working on establishing a brewery and a banquet hall for concerts too, so I’d say we are on our way!”
Road Hog’s Barbeque officially opened on Dec. 6, 2019.
Sarah Elkins, who has known both men for years and also helps the restaurant behind the scenes, explained why she thinks Bostic and Elkins make a good team and why Road Hog’s has seen so much success in such a short period of time.
“David has this keen ability to read people. He knows how to build a team and find the right people who fit together and create the energy that he envisions and then Clay has this long fine dining wine experience. He knows his stuff…”
“Basically, I dream the experience and Clay delivers it,” Bostic said.
“We really created a movement here. We started moving dirt first, but soon other places were implementing businesses and attractions in the town. The city started rebranding itself as an outdoor recreational spot and it’s just a great time for White Sulphur,” Elkins added.
From there, the partners shifted from one important topic to another: barbecue.
“Humans have been cooking and smoking meat since the beginning of time and smoking has been a staple in cooking techniques for many years,” Bostic began.
According to the chef, Road Hog’s says smoking “in its essence” is taking a pure piece of meat, prepped with a rub of some kind or a brine, that is then smoked on locally sourced West Virginia hickory wood for anywhere between eight to 15 hours depending on the type and weight of the meat.
“Slow and low is the way to go,” the team said of their smoking process.
Elkins says that cooking and especially barbecue is all about the science behind it.
“That is how you break down the food. You smoke certain cuts of meat because it needs that low temperature and slow time. That’s why our slogan is ‘Nothin to hide. Sauce on the side.’ A lot of places smother sauce on their meat and you can’t taste the true meat. We don’t do that. We serve it naked and people can choose one of our four awesome sauces to put on it.”
“Everyone asks if our meat is Kansas City style, North Carolina style, Eastern North Carolina, Western, Texas — there are so many styles, but the cool thing about where we are is that we don’t have to be any one of those. We call ours Appalachian barbecue because we mix a little of all those techniques together.”
Currently, the two said their most popular menu items — which include hawgdogs, vegetarian options, mac & cheese, hog wings, pulled chicken and hamburgers — are their pulled pork, their signature apple butter barbecue sauce and their special of the day, which is usually just a combination of random things they find in the kitchen that they slap together and turn into an edible masterpiece.
As far as the future, Bostic and Elkins hope to take Road Hog’s Barbeque and help breathe life back into wherever they can make an impact.
“We all know that southern West Virginia has some towns that could use a little love and a boost. Maybe once we develop this, we could partner with other communities and take Road Hog’s to them too,” Elkins shared.
To boost community involvement, the restaurant is already talking about hosting cornhole tournaments, parties and other events, poker runs, and more.
“We just want to say thank you to the community,” Bostic began. “Road Hog’s is a lot of things, but it is for the community. We have helped with job creation, we host safe family events and we really just try to give back when we can.”
Elkins agreed, saying that “a lot of things go into a restaurant and it’s not all about the food.”
“When you walk into Road Hog’s, you are greeted and welcomed with Road Hog’s energy. There’s always great music whether it’s Willie Nelson or ACDC, and our servers are great. It’s casual service but it’s good service.”
Having gained nearly 3,000 Facebook friends in two months, Road Hog’s Barbeque is on its way to becoming quite the popular White Sulphur Springs attraction and it’s not stopping there.
For more information on Road Hog’s Barbeque’s menu, catering services, etc., visit its website at www.roadhogsbbq.com or its Facebook page at Road Hog’s Barbeque or call 304-956-2501.