Princeton Save-A-Lot set to close doors by June 26

princeton — Shoppers learned Thursday that a grocery store along Stafford Drive in Princeton will be closing its doors this month.
The Save-A-Lot store in Princeton is scheduled to close by June 26, according to Assistant Manager Sam McMillan. It could close earlier if its merchandise is sold off.
“We just found out this week. The last day is the 26th unless we sell through before then,” he said. Save-A-Lot in Princeton has 10 employees.
One Save-A-Lot store is in Welch and another is in Beckley.
“Well, we are always sorry when we lose any business in our area,” said Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “Hopefully someone will soon see the potential in that location and take advantage of the opportunity to bring in a new business.”
A new business in the Save-A-Lot space would not have to be a grocery store, he said.
Executive Director John O’Neal of the Mercer County Development Office stated that the county would promote the space once it becomes available.
“Oh yes, absolutely,” he said. “It’s a quality retail space in a high-traffic area. We will definitely put that on our list of high-priority projects to market both to inbound calls we receive as well as our marketing effort. It’s a high-quality space in a high-traffic area. It would be attractive.”
