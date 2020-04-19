charleston — Pocahontas County led West Virginia in new business registration growth percentage for March 2020. Ten new businesses registered to operate in the county during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The number of registered business entities in Pocahontas County grew from 564 to 574, which is a 1.77 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division reported Lewis, Taylor, Roane and McDowell counties had notable growth in March.
The number of business entities in Lewis County grew from 596 to 605. Taylor County business entities increased from 411 to 417. Roane County went from 433 to 439 new business registrations. McDowell went from 442 to 448.
Statewide, West Virginia saw a 9.39 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12 months. Summers County led that with 16.87 percent growth.
County-by-county growth is the Business Statistics Database.
West Virginia Secretary of State