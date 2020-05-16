Planet Fitness has told its members in West Virginia that it will not be reopening its facilities Monday even though Gov. Jim Justice has announced gyms and fitness centers can.
In a Friday evening email to its members, Planet Fitness said it’s taking more time.
The email also said the company does not have a specific reopening date.
There are 10 Planet Fitness locations in West Virginia: in Beckley, Cross Lanes, Barboursville, Parkersburg, Bluefield, Bridgeport, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Moundsville and Fairmont.
Planet Fitness closed its locations on March 17.