Pipeline protestor arrested in Giles County

PEARISBURG, Va. — A pipeline protestor has been arrested in Giles County.
At approximately 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a call from Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) security concerning a group of about a dozen individuals on private property along Doe Creek Road, approximately 1.5 miles from Route 460 in Giles County. MVP reported the individuals were blocking the right-of-way and that a 2000 Isuzu Rodeo had been intentionally disabled in the roadway to prohibit passage by MVP crews.
Troopers found Sydney M. Browning, 28, of Whitesville, W.Va., had physically attached herself to the interior of the Isuzu in order to barricade herself inside, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said a specially-trained team of state police troopers arrived to remove the rebar that had been welded to the vehicle so that Browning could be safely removed from it. As is standard procedure, an EMS crew was on scene to check Browning for any injuries. None were reported by Browning, and she was taken before a Giles County Magistrate. Geller said Browning was charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another, obstructing free passage, operating an uninsured vehicle and for coasting a vehicle (Code of Virginia 46.2-811). She was also cited for failing to have the vehicle registered.