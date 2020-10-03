Will Davis can often be found under the hood of one of the antiques in his collection.
But the antiques in his collection aren’t the usual sort.
When Davis “pops the hood,” it’s to get to the root of the problem of an antique pinball machine.
“There’s beauty in the complexity of the mechanics,” he said of what draws him to the work. “To get into a pinball machine, you’d be amazed at all of the loom of wires. It looks like a big mess of spaghetti, but you follow all of these individual wires — they’re color-coded to their source — to figure out if this is the wire with a gap in it and do I need to replace it or repair it. So, you spend hours under the hood of one of these things fine tuning it trying to get it back to its original or better.”
Although the Grandview resident enjoys the outcome, he isn’t doing it for himself.
Davis is the owner of Big Fun Amusements.
“My goal is getting it (a pinball machine) to its new home,” he said. “I never planned to be an arcade owner. I just like to own arcade games and find new homes for them so someone else can maybe open an arcade or maybe have them in their home.”
It started about five years ago when his wife Michele gifted him with a 1983 Bally Gold Ball pinball machine.
“Let’s give credit where credit is due,” Davis said, with a laugh. “It’s all her fault.”
Davis, who grew up in the Virginia Beach area in the 1980s, fondly recalls childhood days riding his bicycle to the local arcade where he spent much of his free time playing pinball.
That gift from his wife, he said, was only meant to serve as a one-off piece of nostalgia for his family.
But then he popped the hood.
“There were a couple of switches that didn’t quite work that needed adjusted or cleaned,” Davis said, explaining he taught himself how to do the repairs on the game.
And with that, he was hooked.
Within two months, Davis began looking for more.
“We got the first one and then the second one and never stopped,” he said.
Guided by the internet, Davis day-trips up and down the East Coast to the Carolinas, Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
“I’m a member of several different pages on Facebook that buy, sell and trade,” he said.
And now that people know he’s in business, people contact him.
“I get phone calls from all over West Virginia and Virginia to come buy out entire collections,” he said, explaining he’s made two trips to the same place to load up a collection from someone who wants to sell. “People with a home arcade who are tired of it or their kids graduated and It wasn’t fun anymore.”
But Davis also fixes and returns machines like one that was damaged in a house fire.
“It had smoke and water damage, some heat damage that rippled the paint a little bit,” he said. “It’s a more complex repair.”
In his full-time job – or even other part-time jobs – Davis is no mechanic.
The worship and praise minister at Grandview Christian Church is also a member of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.
When he’s recognized in public – and that does happen – it’s usually because of his years as Funny Bones the Clown or his role as Nastini on the local PBS children’s show “Abracadabra.”
“Lots of hats,” he said, laughing. “I tend to have something on every evening.”
And even though he tinkers with the mechanics of the pinball machines, he said It’s the aesthetics that he deals with mostly, as he passes motor work to those more versed in that area.
“I will pull the circuit boards and take them to a professional repair person because that’s not my forte,” he said. “I’m more into taking the playfield down, polishing the rails, replacing the switches or drop targets, touching up paint and repairing plastics and lighting.”
Davis gets excited when he talks about shaker motors – special motors that make pinball machines shake during certain plays – and bright glowing lights.
“Like in ‘Jurassic Park’ when the dinosaur comes down to scoop up the ball in his mouth,” he said, “the whole machine vibrates with each step that dinosaur takes.
“It’s pretty cool.”
Although Davis said he has lost track of how many machines he has purchased since he began his “cottage industry” five years ago, he has less than 20 now as, true to his word, he has fixed them up and found them new homes.
Big Fun Amusements has a showroom in Beaver where, by appointment, Davis said people are welcome to come in, look around and try out all the machines.
“And if they want to take something home or have it delivered, I take care of the rest,” he said.
Davis has also allowed small youth groups to come in and enjoy evenings of free play.
“It’s a relatable pastime,” he said. “Everyone can do it. Little kids. Big kids. It’s one of the only times I can get my three teenagers in the same room is when we’re playing a four-player game.
“It’s a game for everyone.”
-----
Big Fun Amusements is at 1141 Ritter Drive in Beaver. Contact owner Will Davis at 681-220-9622.