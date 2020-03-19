south charleston — Physical Agility Tests scheduled for anyone interested in applying for statewide Natural Resources Police Officer positions on April 3 and 4 have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
Emory Lewis Meadows Jr., 54, of Dunbar, formerly of Meadow Bridge, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call one hour before the service from 12 - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The full obituary may be found at…
Dorothy Watts Wykle, 70, of Crany, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 22, 1949 in Welch, she was the daughter of the late Everette and Carrie Lester Watts. Dorothy was a member of the Crany Missionary Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladie…
Nancy F. Zook, age 81, of Gap Mills, WV, died peacefully March 17, 2020 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea, WV. Nancy was born November 26, 1938, daughter of the late Eli S. and Amanda (Fisher) Zook. She is survived by two brothers: Samuel and Daniel; three sisters: Lorrie Garman…