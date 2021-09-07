The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,490 new businesses statewide during August 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Pendleton County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 12 new businesses, a 2.51 percent increase. Hancock, Pleasants, Summers and Wirt counties also had notable growth during the month.
A total of 16 new businesses in Summers County propelled it to 2.27 percent growth for the month, while Fayette County had 29 businesses register for a 1.72 percent growth rate.
Wyoming County also saw 1.72 percent growth with 11 new businesses while Raleigh County had 55 new registered businesses – the most in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market – for 1.38 percent growth.
McDowell County showed 1.33 percent growth, Monroe County checked in with 1.32 percent growth, Mercer saw 0.98 percent growth, Greenbrier had 0.84 percent growth and Nicholas had 0.83 percent growth.
Webster and Gilmer counties shared the the slowest rate of growth of all 55 counties with a 0.37 percent decline in registered businesses. Tucker County was also in red numbers with a 0.18 percent decline in registered businesses.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 16,154 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Sept 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.28 percent growth rate for the year.