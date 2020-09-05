The timing isn’t exactly as Merideth Young had planned.
She hoped her new downtown Lewisburg business, or emporium as she likes to call it, would open in the spring.
“We were supposed to open April 1, but Covid changed things,” she said. “What an April 1 joke that was.”
But the Monroe County resident took the delay, like most things in life, in stride.
“I just put my faith in the universe and believed it would all manifest,” she said.
And her patience paid off, as Young at Art opened Sept. 1.
● ● ●
Young was no stranger to the space at 1042 E. Washington St. when she decided to make it her own.
In 2016, she and several other members of the local art community joined forces to open a shop known as West Virginia Fine Artisans.
When Young, a painter who primarily creates wall art and jewelry, decided to grow her business and transition into wholesale, she left the gallery as she said she needed more time to create and travel.
“The gallery continued, but it eventually dismantled as people left,” she said, explaining the gallery finally closed at the beginning of the year.
But that’s when she decided to take a chance.
“The space I was working from was my home and there was no separating work and home as my art took over,” she said of her need to expand.
But even more than her need to branch out of her home was a desire to see if she could make her vision successful.
Young said Young at Art will differ greatly from the West Virginia Fine Artisans, which featured higher end, one-of-a-kind pieces.
“I’ll have every price point for everyone that comes through the door,” she said. “I have everything from $2 unicorn pens to one-of-a-kind paintings.”
The gallery featured only West Virginia artists, but Young’s shop will include the work of West Virginians as well as those she has met through her travels as a wholesaler.
“We have items from makers from Florida to California,” she said, explaining the shop will carry the work of those she’s met at wholesale shows in places like Las Vegas and Florida.
In addition to Young’s work, the shop will feature pottery, wall art prints, wearable aroma therapy, baskets, scenic photography, paintings, metalwork, blown glass, woodwork and soap.
“We have upcycled golf clubs that are now clocks, paper towel holders and bottle openers,” she said, adding the shop includes items that will appeal to men as well as women.
“We have a fabulous woodturner who makes pens, bottle openers and bottle stoppers and letter openers,” she continued. “When you buy one of those pens, it’s generational. You can give it to your kids, who can give it to their kids.”
Young said it was important to her to provide artists with a place to display and sell their art, especially now.
“Because of Covid for a lot of people like me who rely on traveling and going to festivals and craft shows and big shows, everything stopped,” she said. “But as a maker, that doesn’t mean you stop creating. We’re always creating. But we don’t have an outlet to sell anymore.”
With so many fairs and festivals canceled, Young said she was able to acquire better pieces than she might have gotten at another time.
“A lot of the people who would ordinarily say no said yes,” she said. “So, I was able to get the good stuff.”
And she says she looks forward to sharing those pieces with the public.
“I’m excited to show these crafts that all these artists have put their heart and their blood, their soul, their sweat and tears into and show people that people still make things,” she said. “It’s not just going into a big box store and getting something that’s kind of sterile that doesn’t have feeling or life. People still make things that are quality that will last forever.”
Faith Young at Art, at 1042 E. Washington St. in Lewisburg, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: mjames@register-herald.com