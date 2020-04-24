While it may be a while before southern West Virginia has robots doing online grocery fulfillment, it may not be long before you see more stores implementing innovative ways to shop in this age of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
The biggest innovation many local stores managers are looking to implement right now is the online grocery pickup option.
And industry statistics say it may be more than just a recent trend.
According to Business Insider, the online grocery market was worth $632 billion in 2018 and 10 percent of American consumers utilized an online grocery store option.
Recent statistics indicate that there has been a staggering increase in online grocery shoppers amid the coronavirus.
According to Digital Commerce 360, households ordering groceries online are up 145.3 percent in comparison to a Brick Meets Click Survey done in August 2019, which found that only 13 percent of households bought food online.
The same site also reported that 31 percent of U.S. households have used an online grocery delivery or pickup service during the past month.
Twenty-six percent of the people surveyed also said they used an online service for the first time.
Larger franchises in southern West Virginia like Walmart and Kroger are already offering a grocery pickup option. Now, because their customers are making requests for them to do the same, several of their local competitors say they will soon add similar services.
The coronavirus is “something that will forever change the grocery business,” says Todd Goodson, co-owner of Goodsons’ Supermarket, which operates three locations in Oceana, Welch and Pineville.
Goodson says that people are becoming more comfortable with online shopping during the pandemic, so his stores are in the process of adding the service.
“We have been working on that,” Goodson said recently.
He says Goodsons’ Supermarket customers haven’t asked for an online shopping option in the past. But now he is getting requests for it.
Goodson told The Register-Herald that it will be available at their stores in the “near future.”
Another thing the pandemic has changed is consumers’ dining habits as restaurants are shut down due to social distancing requirements.
“We won’t know until we get to the other side of this thing, but in my opinion, people are going back to cooking more and seeing that it’s a little cheaper to cook and not go out constantly,” Todd Goodson said. “Maybe they will spend more time shopping in grocery stores and cooking meals.”
Grant’s Supermarket owner Ronny Martin agrees that “people are cooking at home more now and are spending more on the groceries.”
“They have more money than they did before, because they’re not spending $40 to $50 eating out even with fast food,” Martin said. “It’s a lot more economical to cook at home and not go anywhere.”
Martin says his Grant’s Supermarket locations are also looking into adding an online shopping option.
“We have a lot of older folks that have called the stores to get their orders ready for them and we’ve had some deliveries here and there from folks that are regulars that are in the stores that our employees know and care about,” Martin said.
“I think it’s going to become necessary for every user to have online (grocery pickup) services,” Martin added. “This pandemic has changed and will change a lot of the way we go about our daily lives.”
While Grant’s and Goodsons’ Supermarkets are both looking into adding a virtual shopping cart, Rick’s Supermarket in Glen Daniel says it does not have plans to add online shopping to its services right now.
The store has looked into it; however, it’s not something currently in the works.
“Last year we went to digital coupons,” owner Robin Jarrell said.
This in itself was a change for the family-owned Raleigh County grocery store.
“The majority of our customer base is more of the people who like to come in and shop for their stuff,” said Jarrell. “We’ve talked about it (online pickup), but we have kind of pushed it back because of staffing, and currently owning a single store.”
Also, many customers, like the elderly, are less likely to change their shopping habits to an online platform.
Many consumers are accustomed to buying groceries in person, and some don’t have the technology like an app or computer to shop for essential items online, Jarrell said.
For those individuals, the brick and mortar grocery store will always be open for business for them to browse the aisles and handpick the items on their shopping list.
***
While customers are growing more comfortable with online grocery shopping, robots could be the next big thing.
Prior to COVID-19, if you lived in one of our nation’s larger cities, you may be accustomed to robots working in your local grocery store.
Giant Eagle grocery stores have already started using them in test stores in Pittsburgh, Akron and Cleveland.
Other businesses with an online presence are using robots to do tasks like clean floors, pull items to fulfill online orders and stock shelves.
And many stores are looking to move in that direction quicker than planned amid the coronavirus.
CNN reports, “Experts say the crisis may speed up grocers’ use of robots in stores.”
A Salem, N.H., Walmart is using Alphabot robots for online grocery order fulfillment already, and they will soon be rolled out to more locations in future store designs, according to Business Insider.