In the 1980s, when BabyLand General Hospital was one of the busiest maternity wards in the world, Joyce Wriston worked long hours helping match adoptive parents with their perfect “babies.”
“I’ve seen a lot over the years,” Wriston said. “I’ve sold many, many dolls, but Cabbage Patch Kids were probably the most popular.”
Xavier Roberts’ creations, which, at their peak in popularity, drove parents to wait in line for hours, aren’t the holiday must-have these days, but Wriston, owner of Herbies in Beckley, said dolls are always in demand.
• • •
Wriston said it was approximately 1985 when she opened Herbies in what was then the Raleigh Mall.
She had a successful 9-to-5 job working as the chief deputy circuit clerk for Raleigh County but was bitten by the retail bug while selling dolls at flea markets.
“I thought doing retail was more fun than sitting in the courtroom all day so I decided to start selling full-time,” she said.
And moving from flea markets to storefront meant she could begin selling what she refers to as “the good dolls.”
“I hooked up with the major companies and started selling brand name dolls,” she explained.
Wriston ran her business successfully in the Raleigh Mall for several years until she was enticed to move to what was then the brand new Beckley Crossing shopping complex.
She said that wasn’t the best choice for her business, though, and she made the address change to the Crossroads Mall, where she remained for 15 years.
Herbie’s didn’t go away when she left the mall, however. Instead, Wriston simply decided to focus on online sales.
“I have an eBay store and an Amazon store,” she said. “People know Herbies. I’ve been here so many years. They call me all the time and say, ‘Do you have this? Do you have that?’
“They even come to my house and pick it up.”
Retail is in her blood, though.
So is buying old property and giving it a little extra love.
In addition to Herbies, Wriston has, in recent years, become known for filling her neighborhood — her own yard as well as the yards of additional houses she’s purchased — with lifelike animal lawn statues.
“There’s approximately 200 statues now,” she said of the creatures that have attracted tour buses and visitors from multiple states.
But that’s not what Wriston has done with the property at 3581 Robert C. Byrd Drive.
She has, through Christmas, turned it into Herbies.
“When I was growing up, this was my best friend’s grandparents’ grocery store,” she said. “So I bought this building because it meant a lot to me.”
Wriston purchased the building, most recently Billie & Co. hair salon, two years ago, because she said she “wanted it to look nice for the neighborhood.”
But for the past two holiday seasons she’s converted the beauty shop — leaving all the salon stations intact — into a doll store.
“I just use them, more or less, to display the dolls,” she said.
Wriston said the store offers a variety of collectible dolls from recognizable names such as Lee Middleton, Adora, The Doll Maker and Friends, Marie Osmond and Molly P. Originals.
And for those who just want a dolly, she said there are plenty of those, too.
The prices, she said, range from $14.99 to $99.
“The collectibles are all on sale,” she said, explaining dolls originally priced at $160 are marked anywhere from $59 to $99.
Just as in 2019, Herbies storefront opened in October and will remain open through Christmas.
And Wriston said business has been good.
“I was concerned with Covid and the economy, but it’s been steady,” she said. “Sales are almost equal to last year, so I can’t complain.”
But though she said she knows she operates a business, she said she’s not really there to make money.
“I’ve been blessed,” she said. “I really have. If I can make me happy and I can make other people happy, that’s what it’s all about. So, I just encourage people to stop by and say hello. Bring their children and enjoy the babies.
“It’s nice to have people come in and say ‘hello.’”
• • •
Herbies is open daily through Christmas from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact Herbies at 304-252-4061.
