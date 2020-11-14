Nancy Barley, office administrator at Pressley Ridge in Beckley, was honored as Employee of the Year during a virtual reception Nov. 5. This is the second consecutive year that Barley has received this recognition.
Pressley Ridge Foster Care is a nonprofit organization that provides families with hope and support through life’s challenges. Each year, Pressley Ridge honors a select number of employees from each of its six regions in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
These employees are nominated by their supervisors for exemplifying the organization’s values and re-education principles.
According to pressleyridge.org, these “re-ed principles” focus on the strength of each child and family, and hold these beliefs: It is possible to teach competence; change is possible; and the development of trusting relationships with caring, committed adults is the most significant factor in turning around the lives of seriously troubled children.
There are 12 principles of re-education that each employee is expected to demonstrate.
Final honorees are then chosen by Pressley Ridge Leadership.
Barley, who has been an employee at Pressley Ridge for nearly seven years, was nominated by several of her superiors, including Shantyl Cole, program director of the Beckley office.
“Nancy is the first person that people see when they come through the door... She keeps positivity throughout everything," Cole said. "Even through COVID when people were out of sorts, she was positive. She is the glue that keeps us together."
Aside from her positive attitude, Cole stated that another reason she nominated Barley was that she is always going above and beyond her duties as an office administrator.
"She makes sure everyone has what they need. She maintains an open communication and balance between everyone. That isn't something in her job description but she does it anyway."
Out of nearly 1,100 employees, Barley was one of 22 to be acknowledged at Thursday’s reception.
“It's an honor,” Barley shared of her recognition. “Pressley Ridge is a huge organization … so I’d say that’s a pretty good recognition. I was definitely surprised to get it two years in a row.”
As office administrator, Barley says her main tasks include taking in referrals for new children, handling the state auditing, documenting data for children coming into and leaving the system, and much more.