VICTOR [ndash] James A. Nickell (Bunk)passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at age 90. He was born on April 21, 1930. He was the son of the late James and Avonelle Nickell. He was a Marine from 1952 to 1954 and a retired diesel mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Patty) Nickel…