O'Neal and Associates serves next generation

A 63-year-old business will continue serving Beckley under a new name.
O’Neal and Associates is now operating at the Law Building at 130 Main St. and offering tax services for individuals and corporations, including partnerships, payroll services, estates and trusts, quarterly and annual taxes and tax planning and preparation.
Now owned by certified public accountant Jeff O’Neal and officer manager and secretary Donna O’Neal, the firm also provides clients with insurance, accounting, investment services, new business start-up, mortgage interest reduction and retirement plan administration.
The accounting firm, which was formerly Simpkins and Associates, will continue offering the same services and serving the same clientele, minority owner Donna O’Neal reported.
“We’re just continuing, but we’re going to be operating under O’Neal and Associates,” said O’Neal. “It’s just a continuation of this same firm, doing the same thing, but without Mr. Simpkins.
“He’s the one that started the business, back in 1956.”
Carroll Simpkins founded the accounting firm in the fall of 1956, opening the business in the old May Office Supply building on McCreery Street. He moved to the Law Building at 130 Main St., Suite 301, in 1963.
For years, Simpkins was a well-known CPA in Beckley.
He retired in December and left a legacy and opportunity for Jeff O’Neal, a CPA who is now the majority owner and Donna O’Neal’s son.
“We want to get the name out there so people who were used to calling Simpkins and Associates will now be calling O’Neal and Associates,” she noted.
Donna has worked at the Law Building in the heart of town for the past 55 years. She joined Simpkins and Associates in 1964, years before computer programs would make a debut.
She told The Register-Herald in 2007 that she could remember the days of manual accounting and CPAs working all night to crunch numbers for clients.
On Oct. 18, she said women still wore heels and dresses when she first started working for Simpkins, and downtown drew a dense crowd.
“It was a totally different feel,” Donna said of the 1960s and 1970s. “There were places to go and have lunch.
“You could meet up, not just with your co-workers, but people throughout the different stores.
“It was people mingling on the streets. It was way different than it is now.”
With West Virginia University Institute of Technology students beginning their own ventures into adulthood just outside the building these days, O’Neal and Associates will be carrying the tradition of quality service to a new generation.
The firm is dedicated to continue providing a comprehensive range of financial services to its valued clients, Donna added.
She invited the public to stop by O’Neal and Associates at 130 Main St., Suite 301, or to call 304-252-6471 to learn more.