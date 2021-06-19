Northside Chevrolet Buick GMC of Summersville has received the Mark of Excellence Award from both Buick and GMC.
The Mark of Excellence awards are earned by dealerships that go above and beyond to not only sell vehicles, but also to service them and their customers. Northside was one of only two dealerships in West Virginia to receive the award for 2020 and they earned it from not one, but two of their manufacturers.
The award is given to dealerships that show superior sales volume and customer satisfaction.
This is not the first time the Summersville dealership has won this award.
Nick Klein the District Sales Manager for Buick GMC WV said given the difficulties produced by the pandemic, the Summersville team is more than deserving of the award.
“These aren’t awards that they are given. They are awards that they have earned and they have worked very hard to earn these awards especially in a global pandemic,” Klein said.
“It’s a very big deal for us,” said General Manager Stevie LeRose. “When you have three manufacturers that you deal with here at a dealership you want all three of them, but to get two out of three is a monster accomplishment.
“It's a credit to our sales staff, to our service staff, you can’t do that without them.”