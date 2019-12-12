National Wireless Carrier Calls for Beckley area Nominations; Pledges $60,000 to Six Youths Bringing Fairness to Their Communities
On Giving Tuesday, U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program returned for its fifth consecutive year, to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities. U.S. Cellular is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions.
From now through April 15, 2020, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages six through 17, who are making a positive impact in U.S. Cellular communities. U.S. Cellular will ultimately announce six winners – three in February and another three in May. These six individuals will join the community of over 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.
To enter, nominators should visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before August 30, 2020.
For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, please visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.