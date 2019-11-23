charleston — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that $600 million in general obligation state road bonds – the next round of Roads To Prosperity bonds – will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The bonds carry the state’s credit ratings of “AA”, “Aa2”, and “AA-” from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Rankings, respectively, and have maturities ranging from 1 to 25 years. All three of these agencies consider the rating outlook to be stable.
The earnings from these sales will go towards completing several major transportation infrastructure projects across the state, through the governor’s Roads To Prosperity program.
In the two years since voters went to the polls and approved the program, more than 500 projects spanning for than 1,100 miles of roadway have been completed, according to the governor’s office.