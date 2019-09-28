The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Domestic: 200 1st Ave.
Larceny: 103 Earwood St., 115 Mercer St., 716 S. Kanawha St., 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Special Assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block East E Street, 200 block Main Street (5), Rails to Trails (5), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block Neville Street, 100 block 9th Street, 300 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Shooting Range), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1700 block Harper Road, 503 Neville St. (parking garage)
Traffic Stop: 100 block Stanaford Road, Temple Street, Sheridan Avenue, Hartley Avenue, South Kanawha Street, G Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mills Avenue, 300 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Mool Avenue, 500 block Pinewood Drive, North Oakwood Avenue, Campbell Street, 200 block East Beckley Bypass
Motor Vehicle Accident: 1200 block N. Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Grey Flats Road, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue
Unwanted Person: 414 S. Fayette St.
Suspicious Person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block College Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Motor Vehicle Accident (Leaving the Scene): 1428 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General, Crab Orchard)
Fraud; 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Disturbance: 100 block Earwood Street, 100 Main St., 400 block City Avenue
Stolen Vehicle: 111.5 Prince St., 501 Neville St.
Destruction of Property: 300 block Joe L. Smith Drive
DUI: 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley
Check welfare: Beaver, Bradley, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Princewick, Stanaford
Disturbance: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Naoma, Raleigh, Shady Spring
Domestic: Crab Orchard (3), Pemberton
Larceny: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Glen Daniel, Princewick
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Beckley, Piney View
Threats: Beaver, Cabell Heights
Trespassing: Daniels
Vandalism: Glen Morgan