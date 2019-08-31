You are here! You have arrived! How do you know that is true? Because the new way-finding signage system that will be installed in the City of Beckley soon will tell you. We all know that having a GPS guides people to destinations, but that is not always the destination you want.
Recently, when traveling to my home on Hillpark Drive, I turned on West Avenue and blocking my way was a huge delivery truck. When the driver got out of the truck and came back to my car to explain why he was blocking the road, he said his GPS was supposed to take him to the Exhibition Coal Mine and he found himself in a residential neighborhood. So, in my best Chamber of Commerce voice, I explained that he had missed his mark. I gave him directions and sent him on his way.
Hence, the reason that a way-finding signage system is needed in our City. The signage will be color coded to reflect the type of facility to which one is directed. The signage system is intended to enhance the visitor experience to the Beckley area by assuring that they never feel lost and it will give them a feeling of safety to know they are on track to reach their key destination by helping them navigate through the City. And, when visitors feel safe, they have a more positive feeling about the City and it greatly improves the accessibility and overall quality of the visit.
The way-finding signage project was accomplished through a cooperative effort between the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and the Beckley Area Foundation. Funding from the Beckley Area Foundation made it possible to accomplish the signage project, as well as many other projects the Chamber has undertaken through the years. The Chamber would like to recognize and thank the Beckley Area Foundation for being a great community partner!
— Ellen Taylor is president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.