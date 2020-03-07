New River Gorge Convention, Visitors Bureau chosen as "Judges' Choice"

oak hill — The New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau was announced as the winner of the coveted “Judges’ Choice” award at the West Virginia American Advertising Awards on Feb. 20. The ceremony was held in Charleston and focused on creative work from 2019.
The CVB received the “Judges’ Choice” designation as well as a Gold ADDY in the “Magazine Design” category for their Visitors Guide. The organization also won a Gold ADDY in the “Consumer Website” category for its website, a Gold ADDY in the “Integrated Brand Identity Campaign” for its Brand Launch and a Gold ADDY in the “Logo Design” category for their logo.
The CVB collaborated with their long-term agency, Digital Relativity, on the projects.
“We are beyond thrilled that our Visitors Guide was chosen for such a high honor, not to mention the accolades we got for our website, brand launch and logo,” said Executive Director Becky Sullivan. “We value our partnership with Digital Relativity and appreciate that we are able to work with them on creative projects that highlight our joint love for the Gorge.”
The submissions that received Gold ADDYs will be entered to compete in the District 5 American Advertising Awards.
The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. For more information, visit aaf.org.
About the New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau
The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit marketing and sales organization whose sole purpose is to take a leadership role in developing the area’s tourism industry and advancing Fayette County as a vacation, group tour and meeting destination. For more information, visit newrivergorgecvb.com.