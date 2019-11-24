The Ethel N. Bowen Foundation, which provides scholarships to further the education of students in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, is funding a new scholarship for students attending the Robert C. Byrd Institute Machinist Technology/CNC training program in Welch.
Two students from McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming or Summers counties be awarded full scholarships to earn an associate degree through the nationally recognized machinist training program offered by RCBI and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Students must submit applications by Dec. 2. Applications are at www.rcbi.org/go/bowenscholarship.
For more information about the scholarship or the Machinist Technology/CNC program, contact Tracy Straub at 304-781-1678 or tstraub@rcbi.org.