OAK HILL — Fayette County’s largest municipality now has an employee in place to guide community and economic development efforts.
City manager Bill Hannabass recently hired Erin Ellis-Reid as the city’s new community and economic development coordinator. Her first day on the job was Jan. 3, and she was introduced at a city council meeting on Jan. 10.
Ellis-Reid previously worked as the community captains director for Active Southern West Virginia. Prior to that, her background was in outdoor recreation, as she worked for many years at ACE Adventure Resort.
Career advancement was a key in seeking the new post, and she also said she embraces the notion of municipal government.
“I’ve wanted to work with the city,” she said. “I’m a very civic-minded person. Even before I got this job, I was one of those people that actually would come and attend city council meetings as a resident. I’ve always been interested in working for city government and a municipality, just because I like that type of policy and things of that sort.”
Ellis-Reid grew up in Wyoming County, moved to Fayette County about 20 years ago and has resided in Oak Hill for the past 10 years. Oak Hill residency was one of the requirements for the job, which pays $50,000 a year with money from the city’s general fund.
Ellis-Reid has her masters in health promotion from Concord University.
“Pulling the background from outdoor recreation, the opportunities that we want to see come to Oak Hill as far as business growth and things of that sort, and the community aspect of community health, I feel that it all kind of plays together,” Ellis-Reid said.
Some of her discussions with Hannabass, Mayor Danny Wright and city council have been “a lot how community development and economic development kind of go hand-in-hand,” she said. “Obviously there are different aspects of both of those things.
“One of the big things that is obviously on a lot of people’s minds is the national park designation, having some focus on outdoor recreation. The city already offers a lot of parks, we have the 7-mile rail-trail system.”
“Definitely creating more outdoor recreation opportunities that can associate with the national park designation” is crucial, she said.
Her office will be in the Oak Hill Railroad Depot building, likely beginning this coming week.
While fulfilling city directives, Ellis-Reid also says that “part of my job with the community development is understanding the community’s needs and what they would like to see to help the city grow.”
She realizes seeking various grants will “be a large part of this position.”
Ellis-Reid said she performed grant writing with Active SWV, and her masters program include detailed grant writing. She also had exposure to grant programs while at ACE.
She plans to pursue government funding through such avenues as grants.gov and USDA funding for community development.
“There are many different organizations offering grants, not just from government and state agencies, but also individual foundations,” Ellis-Reid said. “It does take a little bit of digging sometimes, but there’s funding out there.”
Ellis-Reid will keep office hours at the depot building on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and she invites community members to stop by and discuss their thoughts on community and business development. The office will also act as something similar to a CVB, she said.
“We’ll have information about local businesses, information about recreation opportunities and things of that sort.”
Among Oak Hill’s strengths, Ellis-Reid says, “I think there is very forward thinking from city administration and council on wanting to improve and bring new business and create a more intense sense of community, and you can see that in the projects that have happened in recent years,” such as Needleseye Park, the Collins disc golf course and a new basketball court at Harlem Heights. “When people are looking to bring a business to a city, they want to know what resources are available.”
One of the local weaknesses, she says, is community involvement, but “that’s part of the things that we want to change.”
“I’m excited. I’m very motivated,” she said, adding she will employ a boots-on-the-ground strategy in meeting with community and business leaders. Among the goals, she says, is to “increase the city’s effort in promoting the businesses we have.”
Hannabass said one of the aspects of the job for Ellis-Reid will be to create public relations videos to “help promote Oak Hill and the positive aspects of Oak Hill and all the public property around us. That all takes money to do that, but it’s money that there’s a return on that investment.”
“One of the big things is perception of Oak Hill,” he continued. “Oak Hill is financially doing and has always done very well. A lot of negative perceptions about Oak Hill come because we’re a population center of Fayette County.
“Like a magnet, you draw problems along with population. Drugs, homelessness and infrastructure that needs repaired. There are problems that come with larger populations.”
Ellis-Reid and her husband are parents of three children, one at Oak Hill High, one at Oak Hill Middle and one at New River Intermediate.
