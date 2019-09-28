Acupuncture venues are a dime a dozen in most sizable cities. Although options are fewer in rural areas, locals now have another place to go if they want to try it.
East West Health Centre opened Sept. 20 at 451 Stanaford Road in Beckley.
The practice is being run by Dr. Hassan Jafary, a board-certified internal medicine physician serving patients in the Beckley area for more than 20 years.
Jafary still plans to practice some traditional medicine. However, he says he believes he can help more people obtain optimal health through the ancient Chinese treatment.
The odd sensation of acupuncture – extremely thin needles strategically placed in the body – is thought to stimulate the nerves and muscles in connective tissue.
Many practitioners believe acupuncture stimulates the body’s natural painkillers, increases blood flow and rebalances the body’s energy.
Dr. Jafary got turned on to it through his interest in martial arts.
After practicing acupuncture as a hobby for many years, Jafary has seen its success firsthand and is excited to share it with patients.
“I had reached a stage as a physician where my bag is empty or only full of pills, regulations, legislation, and pre-authorization,” Jafary said.
When a patient walked into his office — whether 2 years old or 50, 100 pounds or 300, Jafary says he was required to go through a “TSA” airport-like screening with all of them.
He was tired of all the “unnecessary testing and scanning," he says.
Frustrated with all the red tape surrounding medicine, Jafary decided it was time to adjust his career focus.
All to help the masses, he says.
“It felt like medicine was no longer giving us satisfaction,” he said. “Our hands are tied in every regard and opinion-wise, someone else has control," he said.
While medicine is changing, Jafary says patients still expect the same result and it's becoming difficult to do.
East West Health Centre offers acupuncture, acupressure, cupping, moxibustion and some traditional medicine like trigger point shots, joint injections, and electrical stimulation.
“The way the Chinese look at it is a human being is a small part of the universe,” Jafary said. “How the environment will affect you, your thought process, the way you carry yourself, what you eat, how you react.”
Jafary says acupuncture is an excellent tool for musculoskeletal pain, headache, migraine, tremor, carpal tunnel syndrome, gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, and addiction.
“Animal studies have scientifically proven it’s worked for more than a billion people,” Jafary said. “I ask people to just give it a chance as another way of thinking to solve the problem.”
He says an added bonus is it's a very cost-effective option.
“Acupuncture can get you to the point where you don’t need to spend lots of money,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be expensive. It’s affordable and effective.”
For more information call 304-693-2562.