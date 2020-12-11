With the announcement that Mylan Pharmaceuticals is closing its manufacturing facility in Morgantown, West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic director John Deskins says the “major blow” to the regional economy will be spread beyond job loss.
“This represents a major blow to the regional economy,” Deskins said. "The 1,500 layoffs in and of themselves are a major loss to the North Central region, which has around 110,000 jobs in total. But given the facts that this is an exporting industry that brings dollars into the region, and that many of these jobs are well paying and high skilled, the loss will create significant ripple effects throughout the region.”
And Gov. Jim Justice said, after speaking with corporate officials, that nothing can be done to stop the closing.
Viatris Inc., a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company formed last month when the generic drugmaker Mylan combined with Pfizer Inc. spinoff Upjohn, said Friday that it plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites globally that it sees as no longer necessary due to factors including excess capacity or a shift in the company’s products.
The company will slash 20 percent of its workforce as it tries to cut at least $1 billion in costs over the next few years.
Viatris employs about 45,000 people worldwide, so the cuts could affect up to 9,000 workers. Sites affected initially will include locations in Morgantown, Ireland, Puerto Rico and India.
The company said job cuts at the sites it identified Friday will occur in phases over the next few years.
The Morgantown Mylan Chestnut Ridge manufacturing facility will close July 31, with 1,500 jobs eliminated, according to Viatris.
"It is anticipated that the majority of production will continue for the next seven months, ending no later than July 31, 2021 and that the majority of employees impacted will remain employed until that time, when they will be offered comprehensive separation packages," Viatris said in the news release.
"Ultimately this will create further losses in employment, spending and tax revenue,” Deskins said. "It will also damage the housing market in the Morgantown area. Ultimately it would probably take at least a couple of years to recover from this loss of this magnitude, aside from concerns associated with the pandemic.”
“This announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the employees at Chestnut Ridge,” a Viatris corporation statement stated.
"The phasing out of manufacturing operations at this facility was a decision Viatris did not take lightly,” stated Viatris CEO Michael Goettler in the company release.
The site has been producing medicine in Morgantown since 1965 and paved the way for Mylan’s early growth.
After participating in a phone call with the Viatris management team, Gov. Jim Justice said he was disappointed that the company had not approached the governor’s office prior to making the Friday announcement.
“On the call, the very first thing I did was express my disappointment that we didn't know about their plans to close the Morgantown manufacturing facility,” Justice said. “We were given no notice that there was even a problem, and nobody came to me to say, ‘This is what we need to keep going.’
“From there, I offered to do anything and everything possible from the state’s perspective to change their decision and save these jobs,” Justice said in a prepared statement. "I asked if there was anything the state could do, but the management team told me that there was nothing we could do for them to reverse course.”
— MetroNews, WVU Today and The Associated Press contributed to this story.