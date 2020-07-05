As is the case with many businesses and organizations these days, I am concerned about the challenges that face the organization I lead – the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Our organization is supported by our membership and the services we provide – in particular, the events we hold throughout the year. Our events usually kick off at the end of April with our Annual Dinner and continue through late August when we wrap up our season with the Appalachian Festival and Makers Market. Like other organizations, we have moved all our events to late summer and fall hoping we would see a decrease in the spread of the virus after the three-month stay-at-home order ended.
Now, here we are, all very aware that there has been an uptick in positive cases. The spread of Covid-19 is certainly top of mind for my organization and for all businesses in our community. At the same time, many of us also feel that we can’t afford to keep our businesses closed and stay at home indefinitely even though we understand it’s the safest place to be. Fighting this dichotomy, we all must figure out how commerce and public health can coexist safely together.
That is why we must do all that is necessary to make our event spaces, public areas, stores, restaurants and institutions as safe as possible. We must manage the risks, and that begins with personal responsibility. We must all do our part.
The Chamber has been sharing information over the past few months related to Covid-19 and encouraging our community to be a part of the “Wear a Mask” campaign. If the virus continues to spread, it further impacts our citizens and our economy. However, if we all follow the guidelines of physical distancing, properly washing our hands and wearing a mask, we can move forward safely together.
● ● ●
As we head into July with this mindset of personal responsibility, I wanted to share updates on the events the Chamber still has in the works in the coming months. Our annual golf tournament, the Bunkers Open, will take place on August 4. The Appalachian Festival and Makers Market is scheduled for August 28-29. The Business Show is scheduled for October 22-23.
Our most important event of the year, our Annual Dinner, will take place on August 21. This special event will be celebrated a little differently this year as it’s our 100th Anniversary Gala. It’s a semiformal event and attendees are encouraged to support the “Rock the Mask” theme. Our keynote speaker, Ripley Rader, is a Beckley native and fashion designer who has been nationally recognized for her design and style. She was most recently recognized for her work on the Million Mask Challenge designed to provide masks for health care workers on the frontline of the pandemic.
The Chamber’s Board of Directors and staff are committed to providing safe, engaging events for our community and businesses, while making safety protocols our top priority so that we can be together and work together safely.
Recognizing that many of our members are in a higher risk category with respect to contracting the disease, the Board has authorized a live stream of our 100th Anniversary Gala. The live stream link will be provided to members who have purchased a ticket but feel they are unable to attend in person due to health concerns associated with Covid-19. Those who feel safer at home may submit a request by email to Chamber@BRCCC.com or by phone at 304.252.7328 to receive the live stream link.
We also recognize that members using this live stream provision will not receive the value of the meal being offered. The chamber will provide those members with free admission to all Business After Hours events in 2021.
The Chamber’s Health Guidelines for each of our events can be found on our website. I’ve highlighted a few of the most important precautions we are taking below.
● All staff, volunteers and attendees will be asked to complete a personal health screening before leaving home to attend one of our events.
● All staff, volunteers and attendees will be temperature checked before entering the venue.
● All staff, volunteers and attendees will wear a face covering when entering and while socializing inside the facility. Face coverings may be removed while enjoying food and beverage.
● Six-foot spacing will be marked on the floor anywhere where a line would normally form so we are all reminded to keep a safe distance.
● Chairs at tables will be prepositioned to maintain social distancing.
● Hand sanitizer stations with at least 60 percent alcohol will be available and all restrooms will be frequently cleaned.
Our organization will continue to follow the guidelines recommended in the Governor’s Comeback Plan because ensuring the health and safety of our attendees at our events is our top priority.
The Chamber is committed to supporting our local businesses as you safely move forward in serving your customers. We look forward to continuing our work with all of you in the future.