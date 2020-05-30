Moseley: Peddler's Market lawsuit settled

A lawsuit filed in January against a popular antiques market and auction house in Mabscott was settled last week, the defendant has announced.
Alpha Rental Properties LLC had filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court in January against Peddler's Market LLC, alleging the business defaulted on around $112,000 in rental payment and violated the terms of its lease agreement.
Peddler's Market, which is now closed, was an antiques mall and had a four-star rating on Trip Advisor. The business offered an auction house, a cafe and a vendors market.
Patricia and Thomas Moseley, the owners of Peddler's Market, were named in the lawsuit.
Tom Moseley, who is a candidate for the Beckley Common Council Ward 3 seat, said the lawsuit has been settled. He would not disclose details.
He reported that an alleged internal theft tipped over his small business, which had been challenged by high utility bills and other economic factors.
"It's a struggle to begin with," said Moseley, who is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. "Things are tight, but there's no in-between.
"You're (either) commercial (or) you're residential," he added. "You're paying utility bills the size of Walmart for a small business."
In the lawsuit filed in January, Alpha alleged that Alpha and Peddler's entered into a lease agreement in May 2018. Peddler's reportedly agreed to rent a 19,400-square-foot space on Depot Street in Mabscott and then failed to pay rent.
Alpha, which was represented by Beckley attorney Robert File, alleged that it was owed $112,350.63. Alpha had asked Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside to grant monetary relief, a landlord's lien for the rent and other "just relief."
"We kind of got blindsided with this," Moseley said. "We were locked out of the store and had a lawsuit filed on us."
Moseley said Peddler's Market was a hobby for him and for his wife and that they enjoyed providing the services to Raleigh County. They opened in October 2016 in one side of the building and did well, he said.
He said American Electric Power had estimated a $500 to $600 power bill for the first side of the building. Each month, however, he paid between $1,300 and $1,600, he reported.
Despite the bills, Moseley said, business was, initially, good. He and his wife planned an expansion into a second part of the Mabscott building in early 2018. The first major setback to their business occurred when construction, which they had anticipated being completed in July 2018, dragged out until November 2018.
"We had a lot of vendors and things that were promised to come in that, in the course of five months, went on to do something else," he said. "So we went into this with five new vendors to start back with.
"In a sense, we were already having an issue, for whatever reason. When construction gets delayed like that, it kills you."
He said the new utility bills were staggering, too. The couple sometimes paid $3,500 monthly.
Despite the setbacks, he and Patricia tried creative ways to bring in business, including bringing in an auction house to host auctions. The auctions did not save Peddler's Market, he said.
"At the end of a day, you've been two days preparing (for an auction) and doing a five-hour auction," Moseley explained."By the time you've paid your auctioneer and everybody to run it, you might profit $25."
The couple set up a space for a cafe and solicited vendors, he said. The first cafe vendor withdrew when business was not what she had expected.
Mosely alleges that a second cafe associate stole from Peddler's Market.
Nile Radford, a cafe employee, was arrested by Mabscott Police Department in connection with the theft.
Radford declined to comment except to say that she was not the only associate who was implicated. Her attorney, public defender Wilbur Payne, also declined to comment.
"It's an ongoing case," Payne said. "I can't talk about it."
Moseley said he notified the landlord of the alleged theft.
"We went down and spoke with the landlord, right after this happened, and informed them that, financially, the store was just devastated," said Moseley. "We just told them we were dead in the water.
"Unfortunately, we're not the only people that have failed with a business," he added. "You can't drag people in.
"You can't control utility companies. You're powerless," he said.
He added that it was a challenge to find vendors to fill the space at the facility, too, resulting in a loss of income.
Moseley said he would use the experience to help other small business owners, if elected to the Ward III position on June 9. He is running against incumbent Frank Williams and challenger Robert Dunlap, a local attorney and developer.
"Anybody operating a business out there, if you get that kind of a hit, you're done," said Moseley. "There's no protection, no insurance policy, nothing out there to protect you from that kind of devastation.
"I never seen it coming," he added. "I never seen that happening to a business and getting blindsided that way.
"So moving forward, I want to try to use this experience to protect businesses and keep people from going through what my wife and I went through."
The loss of Peddler's Market left various local vendors without a space. Some had already paid rent to Peddler's Market for the space.
"Our whole goal (in the lawsuit) was to take care of our vendors in this," he said. "We wanted to make sure they got their claims.
"With all that said and done, we went back and forth with a few things and finally settled on an agreement.
"The thing about a lawsuit is, nobody wins. Nobody comes out of this whole," he said. "You kind of patch your wounds up and go on with life."
Alpha Management owner Gary Hartsog said that a settlement has been reached but not yet filed in Raleigh Circuit Court.
"Until it's filed with the court, and it's officially dismissed, I don't feel like I can really say much of anything," Hartsog added. "What was stated in the lawsuit stands for itself, and I don't think that there's anything there that is the least bit in dispute."
Moseley said on Thursday that he did not hold any grudges toward the landlord for filing the claim.
"I don't blame Mr. Hartsog," he said. "We went to court, and we fought, but he's got a business to run, just like we're trying to run a business."