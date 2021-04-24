Publisher Randy Mooney of The Register-Herald in Beckley and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has announced he will retire on May 30 after a newspaper career that spans 42 years.
His successor is Tricia Johnston, publisher of the Goshen, Indiana, News. She will also serve as West Virginia publisher for the Times West Virginian in Fairmont.
The papers are owned by CNHI, LLC, a community newspaper company headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.
Mooney has served as publisher of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for eight years. His responsibility was expanded to The Register-Herald nearly five years ago. He has also worked for newspapers in New York State, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Mooney said he’s been fortune throughout his career to work with smart, dedicated people who care about the purpose of local newspapers and their need to provide relevant news and advertising content.
“Not everybody has the opportunity to work in a career where you are making a difference in people’s lives and serving the public interest,” he said. “That’s important when you consider the role of newspapers in our society is critical to the success of democracy. If we do not hold those in power accountable, who will?”
A native of St. Albans, West Virginia, and a journalism graduate of West Virginia University, Mooney has been a part of significant changes resulting from automated production processes and delivering news and advertising online as well as in print.
“The adrenaline rush that comes from seeking and discovering news first and determining efficient ways to deliver it to consumers is addicting,” he said. "To know that people anixiously await delivery of the news and passionately respond to its content is invigorating.”
His successor, Tricia Johnston, said she is “honored to be entrusted with the proud tradition of journalism” at The Register-Herald and Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“Local news, advertising and subscriptions are the essence of a newspaper’s success,” she said. “We will pursue all three with vigor in an effort to provide the Beckley and Bluefield markets with content residents want and need in print and online.”
Johnston has a master’s degree in business administration from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York.
She has worked in executive positions for newspapers in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana. She has also served as a marketing and communications director for United Way in Mentor, Ohio.