lindside – In an effort to strengthen local economies while providing increased opportunities for career exploration for West Virginia students, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce partnering with Monroe County Board of Education to enhance Workforce Development and Career Readiness.
“With this collaboration we hope to increase opportunities for our high school students to have career placement opportunities,” said Todd Belcher, chamber president. “Monroe County is a wonderful place to live and we want to insure economic stability for our future generations.
“As part of the partnership, Monroe County students will benefit from increased access to local internships, job fairs, job shadowing, workplace tours, integrated career pathways, career exploration and a speaker series,” Belcher said.
Monroe County School Board President, Keith Wickline agreed. “There is no greater method of building the local economy than through our next generation of workforce,” he said. “Monroe County is a great place to live and our graduates need jobs to keep them here and the local economy thriving.”
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joetta Basile said Monroe County Schools hope to increase opportunities for our students to explore career pathways, learn about various careers, and graduate with the skills necessary to gain successful employment after graduation.
“If we want a strong economy, we must invest in our children.”
“I believe that by bringing industry and education together, we can better engage students where they are and get them thinking about and planning for careers as soon as possible,” Vitale said. “As a West Virginia business owner and educator, I’m incredibly passionate about the opportunity to strengthen and grow relationships between West Virginia businesses and students of all ages.”