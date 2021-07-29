The Mid-State Automotive Family and the Northside Automotive Family have partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on a fundraising campaign.
The companies are committed to donate $100 for every vehicle sold during August from each of the dealerships:
Midstate Chevrolet Buick
Midstate Ford
Northside Chevrolet Buick GMC
Northside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
According to a press release, the group has always tried to give back to the communities they serve, and this opportunity to help with fundraising for the new hospital is simply the latest example of that philosophy.