While Mercer County Airport Authority will be receiving $133,333 in federal assistance to install airport beacons, Yeager Airport in Charleston is getting the lion’s share of more than $10 million in a recent appropriation that is coming to the state.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said five airports will be getting assistance, including $8,759,085 for Yeager Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
Also getting a share of assistance are County of Ohio, Wheeling Ohio County, $1,277,777 for runway and pavement joints; Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport Authority, Fairmont, $168,656 to rehabilitate a hangar; and Braxton County Airport Authority, $44,444 to rehabilitate an apron.