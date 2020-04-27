MEADOW BRIDGE — Neighbors helping neighbors.
In recent weeks, The Bridge Cafe has been involved in reaching out to community members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to proprietor Ruth Ellen McClure.
"I grew up on a farm and my dad used to say, 'Be good to your neighbors and you will have better neighbors,'" McClure said last week as she prepared a food order for delivery to a local resident.
The Bridge Cafe opened in October 2019. As the health crisis continues, McClure has no paid employees right now. "With the COVID-19, I couldn’t afford to keep my staff," she said. "People are volunteering to help me during this time."
The cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, closing on Wednesdays and Sundays. Of course, dine-in isn't allowed due to guidelines established by the CDC and state and local health officials. Carry-out orders are still accepted, and the pandemic has led to the business model being altered to include delivery to some community members.
"Our model has changed," said McClure. "We see a need to go to our customers who can’t come to us. We feed people who can’t get out, (the) elderly and people with health issues. (We are) trying to reach our neighbors." The majority of individuals to which the cafe delivers don't drive and rarely leave their house, she noted.
The endeavor has gotten a boost from people who donated money and time.
"A customer reached out to us and said that they wanted to help out the people in our area," McClure said. "They came in and ordered meals for me to feed 12 people twice a week for three weeks (the individual paid for the meals).
"After that, I promoted it (largely through Facebook), not for myself, but I put it out there because I was just so grateful and touched. ... When we started doing it, the response from these people, they were so touched that we were doing it and it was free. So, with that, more donations came in and more donations came in.
"It started with just one person. The time we're in, we need that; we need to be reaching out."
The list of 12 people has now grown to 16, and enough money has been donated to keep the program going through at least the second week of June, said McClure. "If the need is there and we continue with donations, we will serve our community," she said.
Besides feeding folks, the person making the delivery (often volunteer Susan Gwinn) also takes time just to visit. "They can't wait to see her," said McClure.
The cafe offers menu items for breakfast and lunch, featuring regional products. They also have a farmer's market and fresh baked goods. For more information, call 304-484-7600 or visit on Facebook.
Anna Carrier, community business program lead for the Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship as well as an adjunct professor in the John Chambers College of Business & Economics at West Virginia University, says small businesses are adapting to a retail climate altered drastically by COVID-19.
The Encova Center originated with a specific mission of assisting small businesses in need. Through Encova, the John Chambers College of Business and Economics is offering services to small businesses feeling the strain of prolonged closures or limited offerings stemming from the pandemic.
According to information compiled in early April by Brittany Murray, senior writer in the office of strategic communications, nearly 40 Chambers College faculty and staff members are teaming up with the Encova Center, which is part of the Chambers College. The goal is to provide a small business assistance program that will help nonprofits and small companies in the region by offering free services such as aid with loan applications, marketing, finances, business planning and more. These services are provided remotely to ensure social distancing practices and in partnership with the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center.
"The Encova Center is here to help small businesses in all of West Virginia," said Carrier. "We are focused on our state and the prosperity of its great people."
Carrier has a small business of her own, so she understands what business owners encounter as they seek advice that will help their business run smoothly, even if that means tweaking their model. Many small businesses are mom-and-pop stores seeking a foothold as they market and sell their product, Carrier said. A lot of those companies have had to make adjustments in the past few weeks. "It (operating a small business through the pandemic) is definitely a challenge," said Carrier.
Some businesses might not be as accessible as others, so owners need to discover better ways to get the word out and make their product available to consumers. For example, many smaller stores might not have had a big online presence, so they may be taking steps to change that. One way is to "find companies that aren't going to charge an arm and a leg on fees (to set up) online ordering," said Carrier. Displaying images is more important than ever now, too. "A lot of customers want to see it before they buy it."
Besides getting the word out about their products, businesses encounter other problems, such as employee issues. For example, the business Carrier co-owns with Janet Williams — The Cupcakerie in downtown Morgantown — utilizes some student employees, and they currently aren't on campus in Morgantown. The business had an average of six employees when it was up and running. Currently, they are still able to offer delivery and curbside pickup.
Carrier said her business recently applied for and received financial support from the SBA via both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The EIDL "was a very simple process. The PPP was very complex and frustrating." In the case of the latter, Carrier filled out required forms four different times before a local bank, Citizens of Morgantown, lent a helping hand. "Citizens of Morgantown approved my application in one day, which happened to be the day before all of the PPP funds ran out. I received my PPP money and am so grateful for the help of the local bank.
"I know a lot of businesses that received both the EIDL and PPP," she added. "However, there are many businesses that have not ... especially small businesses. It seems like a lot of the larger businesses are getting the money quicker. I am hopeful that our politicians will find more money for the PPP for these small businesses who are suffering greatly at this time."
Those interested in Encova Center guidance must submit an intake form. For more information, contact Carrier at amccart1@mail.wvu.edu.
