McDowell Renaissance Village ready for occupants

welch – The new Renaissance Village in McDowell County is ready for teachers.
“The apartments are finished and ready for occupancy,” Janet Bass, a spokesperson for Reconnecting McDowell, said of the $7 million project. “And we are currently showing the furnished model apartments. We have a lot of interest.”
Construction on the two-story, 16-apartment complex for teachers began in August 2019.
The purpose of the Renaissance Village, an effort of Reconnecting McDowell, is to provide modern housing for teachers in McDowell County. The structure also includes space that is available for commercial use.
Many of McDowell County’s teachers currently have to commute long distances every day, and some do not live in the county itself. Part of the problem is due to the lack of modern housing and rental units in the county.
School officials in McDowell hope that the Renaissance Village will help with teacher recruitment efforts in the county.
“This is really an exciting new venture for McDowell County,” Bass said. “It certainly fulfills many hopes and dreams of not only economic development, but modern, affordable housing for teachers and others who have not been able to find anything available in the county. We certainly hope teachers will take advantage of it and live close to their jobs. It’s ready for occupancy.”
Bass said the village features 12 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments. The one-bedroom apartments can be rented for $700 a month plus electricity, and the two-bedroom apartments are $825 a month plus electric.
“The second floor is for commercial space, and we haven’t rented that out yet,” Bass said. “If needed, it can be converted to residences.”
Bass said anyone interested in obtaining an apartment at the Renaissance Village is asked to call 1-800-222-9838.
“We are very proud,” Bass said of the Renaissance Village complex. “They are beautiful apartments, modern, brand new and right in downtown Welch. I think it is an incredible addition to the county and it says a lot about what Reconnecting McDowell has been able to do.”
The size and scope of the project has already changed the skyline of downtown Welch. It is the first multi-story construction project to be undertaken in the city of Welch in nearly 50 years.