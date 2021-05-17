On farm hay stocks in West Virginia, as of May 1, 2021, totaled 145,000 tons. This is 50,000 tons more than what was on hand last year at this time. The disappearance of all hay stocks on farms from December 1, 2020 - May 1, 2021, was 625,000 tons, 11 percent more than the December 1, 2019 - May 1, 2020, crop disappearance of 565,000 tons for the same period.
All on farm hay stocks stored on United States farms as of May 1, 2021 totaled 18.0 million tons, down 12 percent from May 1, 2020. Disappearance from December 1, 2020 - May 1, 2021 totaled 66.0 million tons, up 3 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Record low May 1 hay stock levels were estimated in New Hampshire and Rhode Island.