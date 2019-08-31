Brian Aluis, regional representative for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will host Manchin Mobile Monday in Rainelle on Monday, Sept. 9.
West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet with Aluis, who can listen to their concerns and suggestions.
The Rainelle stop will be at the Rainelle Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
“My state representatives constantly travel the state to hear from constituents,” Manchin said in the release. “What makes Manchin Mobile Mondays different is that our constituents will know exactly when and where they can sit down and speak with a representative.
"I have always said I believe in a retail government — making resources available to West Virginians and taking the issues that matter to them back to Washington.”
— Wendy Holdren