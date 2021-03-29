Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, launched a new web page to highlight the more than $4 billion in funding West Virginia will be receiving through the latest Covid-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan.
The senator’s web page also provides guidance to state and local leaders on how this funding may be used to help communities kill Covid-19 and fund infrastructure projects, and a map of estimated recovery funding for each West Virginia county and municipality.
When the U.S. Department of Treasury publishes implementing guidance, it can be found on this website. Available grants will also be published. This new tool will be updated daily, as soon as new information is available.
The new web page can be accessed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/arp.