Manchin helps smooth runway payment issue and extends funding for Beckley and Parkerburg airports

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV thanked the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday for extending funding under the Alternate Essential Air Service (AEAS) program for the Raleigh County and Mid-Ohio Valley Airports and resolving a dispute over payments provided by the Department in 2019 while Beckley Airport’s runway was under construction.
Since 2018, Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley (BKW) and the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg (PKB) have participated in the Alternate Essential Air Service (AEAS) program, which helps small communities maintain commercial air service through federal assistance.
The two airports formed a partnership with Contour Airlines, which serves both communities to the same hub, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). On Thursday, Manchin announced an extension of the arrangement totaling $4.9 million for each over the next five years.
“I want to thank Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg for finding a resolution so the airport can continue to provide excellent service to West Virginians,” said Manchin, a member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.
“Raleigh County Memorial Airport and Mid-Ohio Valley Airport’s partnerships with Contour Airlines provides reliable air service that continues to open up Beckley and Parkersburg and their surrounding regions to more visitors and new economic opportunities,” Manchin said in a press release.
"I am thrilled these two airports will continue to receive funding through the Alternate Essential Air Service program for the next five years,” Manchin said.
For several years, Manchin has assisted BKW in resolving an issue relating to payments made during a period in which the airport was closed as a result of repairs to the runway.
The Order approved this week by DOT allows BKW and PKB to keep their service and continue to serve their communities.