Manchin authors bill to aid miners caught in bankruptcy

fairmont — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he hopes that Murray Energy’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection drives home the serious nature of the situation to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“I understood, he understands how desperate this is,” Manchin said during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon with reporters about the Murray bankruptcy and how it affects coal miners. Manchin said that before, McConnell could “basically take his good old time because he had been told, the same as all of us, the (UMWA pension fund) insolvency started around 2022.”
“So, he figured he had another Congress to take this up and fool with it. Right now, he doesn’t.” According to Manchin, the Murray announcement means an additional 14,000 miners are at risk of losing their health care benefits.
In a news release, Manchin stated the Murray bankruptcy will gut the pensions of 82,000 coal miners and their families. He said that instead of going insolvent in 2022, the UMWA pension fund will go insolvent next year.
Manchin said the effects could start as early as March. “And it will start reducing pensions drastically,” he said.
One of the ways in which Manchin is hoping to bring some relief is through a piece of legislation he recently introduced.
On Tuesday, Manchin introduced the Stop Looting American Pensions, or SLAP Act, legislation he said will protect American workers’ pensions. According to a news release, the SLAP Act “changes current bankruptcy laws to increase the priority of workers during bankruptcy proceedings.”
“Simply put – it moves American workers to the front of the line,” the news release states. “It also mandates that companies must continue to make minimum funding contributions towards pension plans during bankruptcy proceedings, increases look back periods from two years to six years, prohibits sales of all of the debtor’s assets within 60 days of filing bankruptcy, and expands restrictions on executive pay during bankruptcy.”
The news release states that the SLAP Act “ensures all workers, union and non-union, are treated fairly when a company files for bankruptcy and ends the inequities of the current system.”
“This legislation is necessary as companies nationwide are using the laws of this nation to pull the rug from under their workers by skirting their pension obligations,” the news release states. “In West Virginia, we’re all too familiar with this. It is unacceptable, and it’s time we stand up for the American worker and protect their pensions.”
Manchin also supports the American Miners Act, which was recently passed in the House Natural Resources Committee.
In a news release, Manchin said, “my common sense, bipartisan legislation, the American Miners Act, would ensure our miners receive the healthcare and pensions they earned over their career in the mines. I know that President Trump supports our coal miners and their families. But, our miners are at the mercy of Mitch McConnell who has refused to move common sense legislation to protect the miners. That’s why today I am calling on Mitch McConnell to bring up the American Miners Act immediately. A pension is a promise and we must act now to protect the pensions and healthcare our miners have earned and deserve.”
Former Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray said the Chapter 11 filing was necessary to access liquidity and best position the company for long-term success.
The company’s operations span Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia, as well as Colombia, South America.