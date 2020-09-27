There are 44 Walmart locations in West Virginia. Thirty-eight of them are supercenters.
According to their most recent data available, the retail giant says it’s allotted $63.2 million for taxable goods and services in West Virginia for the fiscal year ending in 2020.
They also donated $8.6 million to local organizations to date for the fiscal year ending in 2020, per Casey Staheli Walmart’s senior manager of national media relations.
In many rural parts of the state, a Walmart store is one of the only retailers where locals can browse for everything from clothing, food and household products to pet supplies, toys and electronics.
They’re one of the largest retailers (and employers) in southern West Virginia, and they were designed to serve everyone.
Managing one of these giant retail giants isn’t easy. But Fayetteville native Patrick Alton does it meticulously – and always with a smile.
Alton is a 26-year Walmart veteran who worked in various Walmart locations around the country working his way up through the ranks.
He’s presently the general manager of the MacArthur location, where he’s worked for the past three years.
Alton’s interactions affect thousands of employees and residents daily.
He stays busy all the time but doesn’t complain about it.
“My typical day starts at about 6:00. I’m an early bird,” says Alton. “My day starts by driving around the back of the building and making sure that I am being a good neighbor and ensuring that the area has been cleaned up.”
After Alton does a quick scan of his building, he analyzes how his store has been trending for the week, meets with his associates who worked the previous night’s overnight shift, and readies the Raleigh County location for the day’s influx of customers.
“At the management meeting, we discuss where we want to go this week and review the day’s plan. We also go over the day’s successes and review our sales. This comes with a lot of friendly competition,” says Alton.
The quantity of inventory each Wamart location carries is sizable.
“The store may have anywhere from 10,000 pieces of freight in receiving, which must be processed every single day … It’s even more during Christmas time,” Alton said.
With his store leveraging a global supply chain, and nearly 340 employees, Alton’s days are never the same.
Though the many Walmart stores throughout the country operate with analogous routines, the onset of Covid-19 last March disrupted the entire chain and thereby the lives of all its customers and associates.
The Covid-19 wave was something the retail giant never experienced before.
Walmart employees were deemed essential, but Covid-19 inaugurated an immense change in business operations.
The need for personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing modifications, extra sanitation processes and store capacity limitations had to be dealt with, and Alton managed every aspect of these changes with heavy support from his corporate office.
“We had to change gears because we really wanted to enforce social distancing (six-foot rules) for associates and customers alike. For instance, we typically have a meeting on the sales floor, but we relocated that to the back room or outside of the building on the back railing,” said Alton.
Alton said the very first sign of things changing was when “we got a rush of people wanting toilet paper and hand sanitizer.”
Another sign was when his weekly management conference call quickly became a daily call.
“Our market manager prides himself on prepping us for anything, but once this rush started, we realized we were facing shortages in more than toilet paper and our counters started tracking,” said Alton. “By the third week of March, it was starting to have an effect,”
Alton said his associates rallied together, inspiring him to do his best with what he had.
“People were scared and didn’t know what was going on,” he recalled. “Through the scary moments, just seeing my associates come together, dive in, and grab the bull by the horns showed that we (Walmart) really had what a lot of people didn’t know about.”
Staheli said Walmart worked tirelessly to ensure that every store in the country had the inventory it needed.
“Communities are counting on us more than ever to ensure they have access to the items they need. We are leveraging our global supply chain to make up any temporary shortfalls and are closely communicating with our suppliers both at home and abroad,” Staheli said. “Many of our suppliers are stepping up and responding to customer demand by adjusting their assortment and prioritizing production of high-demand items.”
In addition to shortages, another change many grocery stores around the country experienced was an upsurge in pickup shoppers.
Although Walmart couldn’t confirm the percentage of increased grocery pickup shoppers, Alton said there was a change.
“A lot of customers ordered online; typically, we had a certain amount of online grocery pickup orders (usually one cart), but we had customers buy thousands of dollars of groceries at this time, which meant taking three to five carts to one vehicle for an order,” Alton shared. “Many of our associates weren’t used to doing this, but the customers liked not having to come in the store, so they (our employees) really stepped up and rallied.”
Another point of pride for Alton involved the flexibility that Walmart showed while seeing to the needs of the community.
“A lot of companies throughout the nation and throughout West Virginia were idle and weren’t working, but we were not slowing down; we hired so many people without jobs and hired them within a day,” he said. “This filled a lot of shelves and cleaned a lot of counters, while helping a lot of people’s incomes.”
As the pandemic continues to disrupt the global economy, some practices adopted during the onset will remain for the foreseeable future, according to Alton.
“At one time, the shelves were so empty, it looked like a brand new store was opening. We had a crew that would just clean and it hasn’t stopped – it is something that will never stop,” Alton added. “Every shopping cart will be sanitized as the new norm. It makes the customer feel better, along with the associates, knowing that.”
When asked about any difficulties for his job involving personal protective equipment and safety procedures, Alton noted, “Wal-Mart has been great to supply PPE and it has become normal now.”
“It was difficult at first, but the associates jumped in and did what we asked,” Alton said. “There is still a lot of uncertainty where this pandemic is going, so we want to practice the distancing.”
Alton commented on the benefit of community involvement during this trying time. “Just the satisfaction of being able to give back to the community. I’ve done this for 26 years. It’s been great being able to get up and go to work every single day,” he said.
“Our store alone has donated 17,000 meals to the community this year to date. Our customers have donated over $5,000 for Children’s Miracle Network as well as hundreds of bikes to Mac’s Toy Fund over the past year. Being able to give back to the community because they give to us every single day is a thrill.”
Looking into the year to come, Alton said he is thankful to area Walmart customers.
“I appreciate all the customers that have embraced us and all the associates that have stepped up and been on the front line,” he said. “Being an essential worker is not always easy, but our customers trust us to come out every day.”