At his Thursday press conference at the state capitol, Gov. Jim Justice announced that indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen this Thursday and bars could open their doors a week from today on May 26.
Video lottery retailers will also be permitted to reopen Saturday, May 30, while all casinos across the state will be allowed to open their doors beginning Friday, June 5, provided that all guidelines at preventing the transmission of the highly contagious disease are followed.
This Thursday, the following businesses can reopen:
• Indoor dining at restaurants
• Large/specialty retail stores
• State park campgrounds for in-state residents only
• Hatfield-McCoy Trail System
• Outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment)
• Outdoor motorsport and power sport racing with no spectators
• Tanning businesses
• Whitewater rafting
• Ziplining
On Tuesday, May 26, indoor and outdoor bars, at 50 percent of capacity, along with museums, visitor centers and zoos can open up.
The governor also announced that Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Jefferson and Berkeley counties had been removed from a community hotspots list.
During his remarks on Monday, Secretary Bill Crouch with the West Virginia DHHR reported that 2,388 individuals from several communities that have been identified as particularly susceptible to COVID-19 were tested over the weekend, including 404 tests in Raleigh County and 364 in Mercer County, as part of the state agency’s initiative to test more minority and vulnerable populations. Results of those tests were not available on Monday.
– The Register-Herald