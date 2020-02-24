Construction: Deskins reported that the construction sector is expected to see payrolls decline marginally by an average annual rate of nearly 0.8 percent with highway and natural gas pipeline construction activity providing a significant boost, Deskins said. He was quick to add that these jobs would disappear as work on the MVP and public sector construction projects winds down.
Tourism: The region’s wealth of natural amenities and outdoor recreational activities will remain a strength for leisure and hospitality and enable tourism-related businesses to benefit from domestic and international tourists alike.
A bill to change the New River Gorge’s designation from a National River to a U.S. National Park and Preserve is being pushed in the Senate, which, if successful, would raise the region’s visibility and enable firms operating in the adventure tourism industry to enhance their marketability.
One source of upside potential is a concerted effort to develop higher value-added tourism activities. Although the area’s adventure tourism produces more room nights compared to other nature-related activities than elsewhere in the state, Deskins wrote in his report, agrotourism and food- and drink-based destination options have the potential to do even better – besting even rafting and ziplining.
Mining: Deskins warns that the New River Gorge Area’s natural resources and mining sector is expected to lose jobs at an average annual rate of 4 percent between 2019 and 2024. Coal production and payroll levels for area mines likely peaked in late 2018/early 2019 as the recent drop in global coal prices and demand has led several of the region’s less efficient mines to idle or close.
In addition, he said, financial conditions across the industry have also deteriorated significantly within the past year and several operators in the region had already entered bankruptcy over the 12 months prior to issuing his report in the fall of 2019.
Furthermore, he said, regional coal production will take an additional hit over the next couple of years due to anticipated retirements of coal-fired generators in Ohio, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Manufacturing: The New River Gorge Area’s manufacturing sector is expected to remain roughly the same size during the outlook period. Fabricated metals and machinery will face the most downward pressure during the outlook period as reduced coal production will weigh on demand. Wood products, plastics and other sub- sectors should enjoy some growth over the next five years. In addition, given its location, inventory of vacant facilities and access to major highways, the potential emergence of downstream manufacturing in the Kanawaha and Mid-Ohio River valleys could spill over into the New River Gorge Area over the longer term.
Others: Health care demand is expected to grow consistently within the region, reflecting the region’s large share of elderly residents and above-average proportion of individuals with disabilities.
The outlook for the New River Gorge’s public sector has improved, as payrolls are expected to increase nearly 0.8 percent annually through 2024. Growth will occur largely at the state and federal levels, with most of these gains coming at expanded services at WVU Tech in Beckley as well as signed legislation that reduces costs for vocational and technical colleges.