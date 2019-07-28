The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced $2.24 million in projected savings from April to June through the disability fraud partnership.
The release said the three-month tally pushes the unit’s total savings to more than $18.5 million for state and federal governments since its inception.
“This unit continues to achieve great things for our state,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “We must work in every way to root out fraud, waste and abuse. Doing so in this context preserves Social Security disability for those who need it most.”
The Cooperative Disability Investigations (CDI) Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims, the release said. It investigates beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitate fraud.
The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy, while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction. In turn, this generates significant savings for taxpayers. CDI Units help resolve questions of potential fraud, in many instances before benefits are ever paid.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office joined the program in December 2015, making it a first-of-its-kind unit for West Virginia.