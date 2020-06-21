“We’re all in this together.”
It’s a common phrase being echoed throughout the state and the county in the midst of these uncertain times brought on as a result of the coronavirus.
But for dentists in southern West Virginia, this isn’t just a phrase being said to show solidarity; it’s a model for how they do business.
Beckley dentist Dr. Steve Childress said his profession as a whole has suffered during this time because of the nature of what they do.
The coronavirus is most commonly spread from person to person via respiratory droplets produced from coughing, sneezing or even speaking.
For dentists, the risk of coming into contact with those respiratory droplets is greatly increased because most dental procedures result in aerosols, which are small airborne particles that can also spread the virus.
“If you analyze what we do, then we could potentially be a super spreader in no time because when we use a drill or the ultra-sonic cleaning tool, it creates a big aerosol,” Childress said.
Knowing the added risks that come with his profession as well as the safety measures being put in place to account for those risks, Childress said he has leaned on other dentists in the area to make sure he was doing all he could to ensure the safety of his patients and staff.
“There was probably 15 or 20 of us on a group text the week before everything really went down and we were consulting with each other, ‘Hey, I ran into this. What do you think about this idea?’ and bouncing stuff off of each other,” Childress said. “We did that probably daily for about the first three, four weeks and then a couple times a week since then.”
Childress said they talked about what they thought some of the guidelines might and should be in order to better prepare themselves for their eventual reopening.
While the support from the other local dentists has been great, reopening has come with its own set of challenges.
Dr. Travis Wills, a dentist with Shady Spring Dental Care, said their biggest challenge has been in regard to patient flow.
Wills said the waiting rooms are essentially not existent now as everyone, including the patients and staff, have to be placed and staggered in a way that limits all interactions.
“The office that we work mostly out of is a larger office that has multiple dentists and multiple hygienists and it’s been much more difficult than we anticipated coordinating all the patients arriving and not being able to use the waiting room as we did before,” he said.
Preparation for a visit at any one of the dentist offices located in the area typically begins the day before an appointment with a call to the patient in order to conduct a pre-screening COVID-19 questionnaire.
Patients are asked a number of questions including whether they have flu-like symptoms or a fever or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
On the day of their appointment, patients must wait in their car and undergo another screening by a staff member, which includes the same type of questioning and a reading of their temperature. Patients must also sign a release signifying that they understand they are increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19 by entering the office.
Inside the office, prior to escorting a patient to his or her room, everything has to be cleaned and sanitized, a process which Beckley dentist Kevin Bailey said typically takes about 15 minutes.
During the procedure, almost everyone working in the room will wear a full-length surgical gown, a mask and a face shield.
Childress said they try to make sure they have specific personal protective equipment for each room.
“So the (mask) I use in treatment room 1 only stays in that room. So when I leave that room to go do an exam or a hygiene check, I have to take that mask off and leave it in that room, and the gown and the face shield, and then I but on my general mask, walk down the hall, take it off, put on the hygiene room 2 masks and gown and face shield and then do the checkup,” he said. “The first two days were rough remembering everything, but it’s starting to be just routine now.”
At Shady Spring Dental Care, Wills said they rotate the type of procedure doctors do each day to further cut down on the possibility of contracting or spreading the virus.
“The model that we have is we rotate through. Each doctor does a hygiene day – so today I did not do any aerosol procedures today; I just checked all the hygiene patients in the practice today while the other doctors were able to do their work,” he said.
Overall, Wills said patients have been receptive to these added safety measures regardless of their personal feelings or beliefs regarding the virus. He also said that very few patients have canceled citing safety concerns.
Wills, Bailey and Childress said the added safety measures have been costly.
“I’ve spent several thousand dollars on stuff that I wouldn’t have had before or that I never had,” Childress said.
Bailey added that because of the way they have to stagger patients as well as clean after each one, the number of patients they can see daily has diminished.
“Patient access to care has been diminished and that is a huge thing because when you’re used to seeing X amount of patients in your practice and taking care of them and when you’re at about 60 percent capacity of what you were before, that really diminishes the amount of patients that you can see and the care that they can receive,” he said. “That very much has been a big thing, and this is likely going to be our new norm for a year if not longer.”
A saving grace to small businesses like these whose finances have been greatly affected by the coronavirus has been the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which was part of the coronavirus stimulus package from the federal government and allowed businesses to take out a low-interest loan in order to cover payroll, rent or utilities.
“We were able to get that on the second round of stimulus, and without it we would probably be on the verge of bankruptcy,” Bailey said. “Just on the mere point of being shut down for that length of time and trying to reopen and see the amount of patients that we are seeing ... it makes it difficult to make payroll and other monthly payments.”
Bailey added that during the West Virginia stay-at-home order instituted in March, he had to lay off his entire office because dentists were allowed to see only emergency patients during that time per the order.
“You always have emergency patients, but we were very limited on what we could do for them,” he said. “My whole office was unemployed because I had to lay them off and I would come in by myself with a patient, do the palliative care and advise them whenever we open back up and could get them in for further care.”
Despite the difficulties, the main focus throughout this time has been the patients.
“When you’ve got a group of professionals who are all on the same page and all striving to do the best thing for the patients and for the community, there is nothing better than that,” Bailey said. “A lot of my colleagues that practice in other states, they’ll tell me a lot of the dentists there would not create a chain like that, but the dentists around here — they’re all absolutely fantastic people. We all pulled together and we try to help each other no matter what and not just through the COVID but through any other challenges.
“My daughter had cancer back a few years ago, and the dentists around this area were just so kind to offer their services or just anything they could do for me, and that very much is just a blessing then and now.”
Wills said they have also turned to one another and the community for help in finding personal protective equipment, or PPE, including N-95 masks, gowns and face shields, which were either hard to find or expensive.
“We worked together to make sure people would be able to get (PPE) and get back to work,” he said. “As the New River Dental Society, we bought masks for others who weren’t able to get masks.”
For gowns, Wills said he ended up reaching out to National Drapery Workroom in Scarbro.
“I contacted them directly and they were able to make us surgical gowns, which has allowed us to stay in practice,” Wills said, adding that the business has been able to assist other businesses as well with PPE needs.
“All dental practices, especially in southern West Virginia, are working together to make sure that dentistry is still available to the patients of southern West Virginia,” he said. “We’ve had to get creative but it’s allowed us to look at things differently and make some changes to keep our patients healthy.”
Wills said he believes some of those changes are here to stay.
“In the ‘80s, before I was a dentist, the HIV and AIDS virus put gloves and masks on dentists, and I think that aerosol diseases like COVID or SARS are going to be what change the model where we can’t go from room to room like we used to,” he said.
Although there is still a great deal of unknown in regard to the coronavirus, dentists of southern West Virginia are confident they will be able to face whatever challenges come their way, together.