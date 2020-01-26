Jerry and Kathy Zaferatos have an ongoing love story in 25801. Now, as owners of Zaferatos Real Estate and Realtors with Wagner Realty in Florida, they’re sharing southern West Virginia with people from around the globe.
The couple is selling summer homes in southern West Virginia, where the sun kisses the state in June, July and August, to new friends from Florida who are getting scorched in those months.
Some Floridians want a gentler summer experience with the outdoors, so Jerry and Kathy are bringing them home to the lush, green mountains of West Virginia.
“I like helping people,” said Kathy in December. “We help from the heart.
“I want to treat them like family,” she added. “It’s not always about the money.”
Jerry said they are working through their own Zaferatos Real Estate and Wagner Realty in Sarasota, Fla., to show off the New River Gorge, The Resort at Glade Springs, the views of Hinton and the lush landscape.
Wagner Realty also offers international relocation services. Since joining Wagner, Jerry and Kathy are able to help West Virginians move to Florida and to find real estate in Europe.
“Not only do we have the luxuries of both worlds, of Florida and West Virginia, we’re licensed in both,” Jerry said. “We have the world’s largest, most powerful relocation company in the world.
“I can call you up and say, ‘Hey, if you ever want to go to Spain, just let me know.’”
But their hearts are still connected to their hometown, and they said that Zaferatos Real Estate at 102 Ramey Court is still going strong.
The way it came about was serendipitous — a tale of sunsets, the sea, blues bars and a yearning to share the mountains of West Virginia with new friends.
To many, Jerry will always be the outgoing wrestling coach at Woodrow Wilson High School, where he taught until he retired. He and Kathy — his wife and business partner, who is a longtime administrator at Raleigh County Schools — both grew up in Beckley.
They met in Beckley, settled in Beckley after they married, educated Beckley’s kids, reared their family in Beckley, started a 1990s wave of real estate franchises in Beckley and operated businesses in Beckley.
Real estate came natural to both of them.
Jerry became a broker in 1992.
Kathy got her broker’s license in 1995. The two became ERA franchise agents — the first franchise agents in Beckley, to the best of their knowledge — before selling it in 2005 and returning to Zaferatos Real Estate. They operated a real estate school in downtown Beckley, and they both served on the West Virginia Real Estate Commission.
“I think we were the only husband and wife team to ever be on the Real Estate Commission, appointed,” said Kathy, who served eight years as a commissioner.
When they opened a pizzeria in 2009, their hometown roots showed. They revived Calacino’s, the area’s first pizzeria, which had opened in 1930 but closed. Filled with WWHS sports memorabilia, photos and other local mementos, it offered brick-oven pizzas and a stage for music. The pizza shop quickly caught on in Beckley, and the couple sold it later.
In 2013, Jerry, who was retired, went through a bout of the personal blues. His son gave him a harmonica, and he discovered that making noise with it lifted his spirits. Dave Runyon, a local musician who was playing at Calacino’s, put Jerry in touch with a Nashville man who referred him to a school in Clarksdale, Miss.
Before long, Jerry was playing the blues, surprising himself and longtime blues teachers with how easily he picked up “the swing.” He wandered to city after city with his harmonica, playing at Morgan Freeman’s bar in Clarksdale and with famous musicians on Beale Street in Memphis. He felt an old thrill returning.
“I get this rush I used to get when I was coaching,” he told The Herald in 2015.
Jerry and Kathy often traveled to the Gulf Coast in Florida for an annual blues festival at Bradenton, Fla. That is how they discovered Sarasota, a Florida city that has become a second home.
“We’re blues freaks,” said Jerry. “We would go to Bradenton, Fla., but we would stay in Bradenton and leave.”
One recent New Year’s Eve, after watching Miami beat WVU in Orlando, the couple was looking for a place to stay overnight. Orlando was “a zoo,” and there were no rooms in Bradenton.
Kathy found a room in downtown Sarasota, a place that was unfamiliar. The couple took an impromptu walk through the strange town, and it turned familiar, fast. As they walked around, Jerry had a dawning realization that Sarasota held a draw for him. The city was clean and beautiful, he said, and the people were friendly.
“This old man comes up to me, just laughing,” Jerry said. “He had just retired as general manager of Lockheed Martin.
“I said, ‘Buddy, I’m not familiar with this place, but I’ve never felt this way before. It’s like everybody knows me, and it’s so friendly.’
“He goes, ‘You’ll never find a place like this, ever.’”
Jerry and Kathy came home to Beckley, but Sarasota stayed on their minds. In the spring, Jerry said, they returned and took a friend to check out Sarasota.
“We fell in love with the place,” Jerry said.
He described Sarasota as a town of blue skies and sailboats. There is a large, beautiful mall, a farmer’s market and a bridge where Jerry said the couple loves to walk and watch the boats on the water.
In downtown, the couple discovered shop after shop, a farmer’s market and fresh flowers. There are French cafes and blues bars with top-notch performers, similar to New Orleans. The high-rises don’t take away from a small-town charm that Sarasota holds, said Jerry.
“You get a piece of cake and coffee in a coffee shop, just relax and watch people,” he said. “Dress shops, men’s shops.
“It’s just like the old days.”
Jerry realized that, in some ways, Sarasota reminded him of downtown Beckley, as it had been when he was growing up. His father had owned the Swan Cafe in downtown, the only Greek-owned restaurant. Kathy’s family owned the Kiddy and Junior Shop.
“You could sit out on my dad’s window, on his restaurant up on Main Street,” Jerry said. “Across the street, you had Lilly’s Men’s Shop, the Piggly Wiggly.
“You had Pickens Clothes. They sold women’s dresses and clothes,” Jerry reported. “Jan Campbell Music Center, Thompson’s Drug.
“That’s downtown Sarasota,” he said. “You have shops after shops after shops, and they’re all thriving, because you have so many people.
“It’s not the hustle and bustle of a New York City,” Jerry explained. “Yet, it’s like a New York City.”
Jerry and Kathy bought a condominium in Sarasota. Soon, their friends were falling in love with Sarasota and buying properties there, too. Over the past several months, the couple has helped eight West Virginians find their dream second homes in the Sarasota area, said Jerry.
Jerry, who started coaching at a military school in Sarasota, got to know people. He discovered that Sarasota draws a crowd from major U.S. cities, Europe, South America and other places.
“I kept seeing all these people from New York, Chicago and West Virginia buying winter homes,” he explained. “We were sitting there one day, and this guy had just bought a place in Asheville, N.C.
“He said, ‘I can’t stand it there in the summertime. I’ve got to find a place that’s cool. Asheville’s hot in the summertime.’”
Jerry had a solution.
“Have you ever thought about West Virginia?” he asked his new friend. “We’ve got a nice resort and lake properties.
“The temperature’s in the mid-70s in the summer.”
Jerry and Kathy, who had also been a broker for the largest relocation company in the United States, set out to get their real estate licenses in Florida. Jerry said the state regulators made them start all over, even though they were brokers in Beckley. Soon, they were affiliated with Wagner Realty — which allows them to work with the largest relocation company in the world, said Jerry.
“I said, ‘I want to market West Virginia properties here,’” said Jerry. “These are smart and good people.”
The couple are now showing homes in southern West Virginia to the folks they meet in Sarasota, many of them government retirees and those who have just sold larger homes in other cities. Jerry and Kathy enjoy showing off West Virginia’s award-winning golf courses, famous mountains, fishing and swimming lakes and The Resort at Glade Springs.
“People in that area look for places like this in the summertime,” said Jerry. “Some just buy little houses to come to. Hinton – that’s what they look for.
“West Virginia has something for everybody.”
Jerry and Kathy Zaferatos are also helping West Virginians find properties in Portugal, Spain and Greece — the country where Jerry’s own 91-year-old father was born and where he has a large extended family.
“We’ve learned a lot, through this international company, about places like that,” he said. “Nice places in Germany and Greece.
“My dad’s given me an acre of land ... about 30 minutes outside of Athens. I may go check it out.”
Meanwhile, Jerry and Kathy are helping other people fall in love with their home state.
“They think North Carolina is good,” said Jerry, “but West Virginia has a better environment.”
More information is available by calling Zaferatos Real Estate/Wagner Realty at 304-573-5737 or 304-254-0972.