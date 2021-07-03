Three area businesses were among 27 honored by state officials for growing their businesses by exporting a good or service to a new country last year.
The virtual ceremony, held June 30, cited the work of The Iron Beaver of Montgomery, Elgin Power Solution of Beaver, and Elgin Separation Solutions of Princeton.
Awards were presented to businesses from 13 West Virginia counties for exporting goods and services to 50 different countries.
"2020 was a tough year for all West Virginians but these businesses kept going and kept working in spite of the pandemic,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Exporting to a new country is an incredible accomplishment and we are all proud of their success. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who are making this happen in West Virginia."
The state's exports were valued at $4.5 billion in 2020.
l The Iron Beaver specializes in home décor and metal art and signs. It exports its goods to Australia and Peru.
l Elgin Power Solutions designs and manufactures electrical products for surface and underground mining including mine lighting, camera systems, electrical power distribution equipment, and controls for mobile and stationary equipment. It exports its products to Canada, Chile, Mexico and Israel.
l Elgin Separation Solutions manufactures vibrating screens and provides fabrication services for mining and aggregate industries. It ships its products and services to New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.
“West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”