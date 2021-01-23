Greenbrier Environmental Group Inc. (GEG) has announced it is partnering with Generation West Virginia (GWV) to take advantage of its Impact Fellowship program.
Just this past week, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority anounced it, too, would be seeking a fellowship through GWV, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing young people in the the Mountain State.
The Impact Fellowship program offers yearlong, paid fellowships in West Virginia. During the year, Impact Fellows work four days a week at a participating company and volunteer in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
An environmental consulting firm, GEG is seeking an Impact Fellow to serve as a staff scientist to support the company’s growing operations in Lewisburg.
“Greenbrier Environmental Group Inc. was formed with the goal of providing opportunities for young talent in our region while improving the environment, so the partnership with Generation West Virginia’s Impact Fellowship program is directly in line with our organizational vision,” GEG President Matt Ford said in a media release.
Since launching in 2017, the Impact Fellowship program has:
● Connected 23 employers from a variety of fields with qualified talent based on their hiring needs.
● Recruited and placed 39 qualified employees across such sectors as architecture, engineering, communications, marketing, software development, public health, business administration, human resources, information technology, research and data analysis, higher education and financial analysis.
● Held an average 80 percent in-state retention rate across all years of Impact Fellowship, meaning Fellows are choosing to stay in West Virginia after the program ends.
● Donated 10,920 community service hours through the program’s Volunteer Fridays, giving host employers a presence with local nonprofits and connecting fellows to their communities.
For more information about the program or to apply to serve as an Impact Fellow, visit weimpactwv.org.