[br]QUINWOOD [ndash] Geral Pomeroy, 91, of Quinwood passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on October 26, 1928 at Quinwood, he was the son of the late George Emery and Garnet Lilly Pomeroy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Ralph Eugene, James Curtis,…