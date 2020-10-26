ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger Mid-Atlantic has announced details of its latest contract offer to UFCW Local 400 for associates in its West Virginia stores.
The company is proposing to invest more than $20 million in wage increases, in addition to maintaining exceptional health care benefits.
Kroger’s offer increases pay for every bargaining unit associate in West Virginia; increases company contributions to maintain medical, dental and vision benefits; keeps associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021, with modest increases after that; ensures associates pay below the national average for coverage; supports upward mobility for all associates, providing them with opportunities for job promotions and career growth.